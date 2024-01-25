Ukraine claims something astonishing in the case of the downed Russian military plane

#Ukraine #claims #astonishing #case #downed #Russian #military #plane

Dmytro Lubinets drew attention to the contradictions in the information provided by the Russian media. Speaking to the news agency, he said that during the inspection of the list, contradictions came to light.

Yes, we have found Ukrainian citizens on the list who have been exchanged before

– said Lubinyec, which fundamentally questions the authenticity of the passenger list and suggests that some people were wrongly included.

The analysis of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also confirmed these claims. Previous reports by ISW revealed that at least one person on the list was already involved in a prisoner exchange on January 3.

It was Russian television journalist Margarita Simonyan who published a list containing the names of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. But Simonyan, described by ISW as a leading Russian propagandist, shared this information without evidence.

As we previously reported, the Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod area of ​​Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, a crew of six and three escorts on board. Moscow accuses the Ukrainian army of shooting down the plane with a missile, but the Ukrainian side did not admit this, nor that a missile hit caused the plane to crash.

The cover image is an illustration. Cover image source: Getty Images

Also Read:  Doctors Successfully Remove the Largest Kidney Stone in the World, This Big Size

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
Posted on
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Posted on
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
Posted on
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News