Ukraine confirmed that the Russians fired a North Korean missile in Kharkiv

January 12, 2024 – 10:44 am

Ukraine has identified the missiles that Russia launched against its eastern region earlier this month as North Korean-made, a Ukrainian official said, according to a report by Japan’s Kyodo news agency on Friday. MTI writes that a research institute of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine collected and analyzed the missile debris from the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on January 2 and determined that it is the same as North Korea’s KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles. This is the first time Kiev has confirmed the use of North Korean missiles since Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine in February 2022, in what could be the latest sign that Moscow’s weapons stockpile is running low, Kyodo quoted the report as saying.

“North Korea is the only nation in the world that produces missiles with the same characteristics as those found in the wreckage. So we came to the conclusion that these are definitely KN-23s,” said the Ukrainian official, whom the news agency did not name.

John Kirby, the national security spokesman of the White House in Washington, said last Thursday that, according to the United States, North Korea has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers, which the Russian military has already deployed against Ukraine.

