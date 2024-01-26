Ukraine corrects Fico’s statement: This is the truth about the transit of Russian gas

#Ukraine #corrects #Ficos #statement #truth #transit #Russian #gas

Ukraine on Thursday denied reports that it is ready to negotiate with Russia to extend the current agreement on the transit of Russian gas, which expires at the end of this year. She was reacting to the information published the day before by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Bloomberg reported about it.

“The position of the Ukrainian side is clear: the validity of the gas transit agreement will expire at the end of this year,” the press office of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Bloomberg News. “We do not intend to negotiate a contract extension with the Russians,” she added. Thus, the office responded to Fico’s information that gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine could continue in the next period as well.

“It has been agreed that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is likely to continue, which is excellent news,” Fico said on Wednesday (January 24) after a meeting with the Ukrainian Prime Minister in Uzhhorod.

The current agreement, which expires at the end of the year, allows the European Union to import gas from Russia through Ukrainian territory. Some of the European countries are still dependent on these imports, but most states in the north and west of Europe have already replaced Russian gas with imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

For now, Ukraine still represents an important transit route, even if the gas pipeline passing through its territory transports less than 40% of the contracted volume of raw material from May 2022, Bloomberg added.