Ukraine faces “ammunition shortage”, says its defense minister

EU aid to Ukraine: Viktor Orban wants an agreement “on an annual basis”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who opposes new aid from the European Union to Ukraine, called on Thursday for the possibility of an annual review, against a backdrop of difficult negotiations in Brussels in the run-up to a summit.

“If we want to support Ukraine, let’s do it outside the EU budget and on an annual basis! This is the only tenable democratic position five months before the elections” European, he writes on. the head of the Hungarian government had already said he was ready on Tuesday to support kyiv “without harming the common budget”.

The only EU leader to have maintained close ties with the Kremlin after the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Mr. Orban vetoed in December the payment of 50 billion euros in aid over four years for Kiev. An extraordinary summit has been scheduled for February 1 to try to find a compromise.

MEPs on Wednesday urged the European Commission and member states to show firmness towards Mr. Orban. The Prime Minister castigated the attitude of these “liberal parliamentarians”. “They want to give money to Ukraine over a period of four years”while the June election could change the situation in the European Parliament, he said.

The president of the European executive, Ursula von der Leyen, insists, for her part, on the need for kyiv to “predictable financing” in 2024 and beyond to win the war.

Intense negotiations are underway in Brussels, where no one is certain about the position that Viktor Orban will adopt. “Our positions are very far apart, so it is not certain that an agreement will be reached”warned his chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, on Thursday. “It wouldn’t be a tragedy either”he added, referring to “a possible solution at 26”without Hungary, which could act bilaterally.

In return for the lifting of his veto, the Prime Minister demanded in mid-December the payment of “all funds” European Union allocated to Hungary. Billions of euros remain frozen by Brussels, due to concerns linked in particular to the rights of LGBT+ people, academic freedom and the right to asylum. Budapest will refuse “any compromise on the issues of migration and child protection”insisted Mr. Gulyas, denouncing “a bitter power struggle”.