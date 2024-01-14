Ukraine has come up with a new proposal for the withdrawal of Russian troops

#Ukraine #proposal #withdrawal #Russian #troops

China should be involved in efforts to end the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday in Davos, at the fourth meeting of national security advisors dealing with the peace plan put forward by Kiev, at which Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov came up with a new proposal.

“China plays a significant role. We have to find a way to include it in this work,” Cassis declared at the press conference following the meeting. However, China was not represented at the meeting.

“The Ukrainian people urgently need peace. We must do everything to end this war,” Cassis said, adding that Russia and Ukraine are not willing to make concessions to each other for the time being. He pointed out that several countries that engage in dialogue with Russia, such as Brazil, India and South Africa, participated in the Davos meeting, so they will be able to play an important role in the arrangement.

Andriy Jermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office – who was also there in Davos – reported on Telegram that representatives of 81 countries and international organizations participated in the event initiated by Kiev, more than in the third meeting held in Malta. He pointed out that many Asian, African and South American countries were also represented at the current meeting, which had not previously participated in the process. The Ukrainian politician pointed out that in two years, the Ukrainian defense forces recaptured more than 50 percent of the territory occupied by Russia and destroyed a fifth of the potential of the Russian Black Sea fleet with its “modest naval power”, thereby making Black Sea navigation safe. .

At the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov proposed the creation of an international working group that deals with the withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from Ukraine. “At the meeting, we presented point 6 of the Ukrainian president’s peace plan: the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine,” he wrote on Facebook. He emphasized that the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be discussed “without the complete withdrawal and disarmament of Russian troops and terrorist organizations.” He therefore proposed the creation of an international working group at the level of the Minister of Defense and National Security Advisor to jointly develop the troop withdrawal mechanism.

(In the opening photo: Ukrainian civilians on the final day of their five-day military training at a shooting range near Kiev on January 12, 2024, during the Russian war against Ukraine. Volunteer applicants are trained by instructors with real battlefield experience from the Kyiv City Guard so that their city can participate if necessary In the previous year, around twenty thousand civilians were trained.)