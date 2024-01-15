Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania for a bilateral security agreement

#Ukraine #started #negotiations #Romania #bilateral #security #agreement

Romania became the ninth country to start such negotiations with Ukraine. According to the instructions of the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania regarding a security agreement.

FOTO Zerkalo Nedeli

The negotiations that took place in Davos, Switzerland, were attended by the Ukrainian side: the head of the presidential administration, Andri Ermak, his deputy Ihor Jovkva and the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Mikola Tocitki, and from the Romanian side, the state secretary in the MFA Iulian Photo.

The Office of the Ukrainian Presidency notes that negotiations have begun within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine. They marked the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. This was a logical continuation of the agreements based on the results of the telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024 and a step towards the implementation of the joint statement of the leaders of both states on October 10, 2023, according to zn.ua.

Romania became the ninth country to start bilateral security negotiations with Ukraine and once again confirmed its support for the independence and territorial integrity of the neighboring country, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic route. The parties discussed the main elements of the future bilateral security agreement and agreed on modalities for further negotiations.

On January 12, Ukraine and Great Britain signed a bilateral security agreement. The UK became the first to do so, pledging “continuous and comprehensive support” to Kiev for a decade. In particular, it concerns the exchange of information, assistance in the field of cyber security, medicine, military training and cooperation in the defense industry. The Vice President of the Presidential Administration in Kyiv Ihor Jovkva mentioned that several such agreements will be concluded with other countries in 2024.