“Ukraine is destroying us”. Tension rises in the fifth day of protests. A policeman drew his gun at the protesters in Constanța. The trucks entered the city

The protest of transporters and farmers. Farmers and agriculturalists are preparing to enter the sixth day of protests tomorrow and threaten to turn the country upside down. Today they blocked Siret customs and many national roads, after four rounds of negotiations with the authorities failed. Meanwhile, spirits are heating up both in their camp and in the law enforcement camp. A policeman drew his gun at the protesters who broke a dam.

By Cristi Popovici on 14.01.2024, 19:25

“Look, he pulled out his gun! You’re crazy!”. The tense scenes took place on the Constanța ring road, where several truck drivers broke through the police barricade to enter the city with their heavy vehicles. At one point, a policeman from Special Actions took out his gun and climbed on the hood of a car with his knee.

Witness: When he comes with the gun, I panic. You may shoot by mistake. Who is responsible for my health?

Eventually, the spirits calmed down and the policeman withdrew.

Olimpia Ceară, IPJ Constanţa: A fighter from the Special Actions Service, in order to remove the danger to the law enforcement as well as the protesters, positioned himself with his left knee on the vehicle driven by the person in question and pointed the weapon from the equipment at the engine block of the vehicle. We note that this is a weapon with non-lethal ammunition.

LIVE: Protests continue across the country:

The protest in Constanta continued all night

Truck driver: Last year RCA was somewhere around 90 million, that is 9,000 lei. Now it is 170 million, 17,000 lei. Rovinieta 6,000-7,000 lei, entrances to the port also became more expensive as soon as the year changed, where will we end up.

Protester: We’re still going to block the highway! Let’s see how the food still reaches the supermarkets, how people still come to the supermarket for work, all the patrons will call, Sir, my employees haven’t come, what’s going on!

People also turned a blind eye to Afumaţi, the meeting place for more than 100 protesters who threaten to block the Capital’s ring road tomorrow, when everyone returns to work. As day broke, the demonstrators came out with tractors and trucks on important roads throughout the country.

Adrian Obreja, Observer reporter: Transporters, farmers, but also simple car owners participate in the protest in Galati, which takes place from one end of the city belt to the other.

Protester: The price of chemicals has increased, the price of wheat for this year is already known. It will be very small, the corn as well, the flower!

In Bihor, hundreds of trucks and tractors drove in a column on the road between Oradea and Satu Mare

Farmer: There will be more of us. All farmers from Bihor will come out to defend our rights because Ukraine is destroying us. The aid to Ukraine offered by our country and the EU is destroying agriculture in all of Europe.

In Vaslui, the farmers’ protest made traffic to Albiţa customs and the Republic of Moldova much more difficult. In Siret, on the other hand, the customs was completely blocked, after transporters and farmers stopped their vehicles on the road leading to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the protesters were meeting with the authorities in Bucharest. Many discussions were conducted in a heated tone.

Negotiations at the Ministry of Agriculture and Transport managed to resolve some of the claims

Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport: These are their demands. Some of them, which we can solve, we will solve. Others, it is more difficult to assume and we did not assume them. What I put my signature on, I think we can solve them.

Constantin Dogărescu, the representative of the carriers at the negotiations: We are going to try to correct certain irregularities that affect the entire population. All of Romania is dissatisfied. It is not only the problems of farmers and transporters.

Dănuţ Andruş, the representative of farmers at the negotiations: We don’t want to anarchize the country, or end up in a war, we want peace! We appeal to the authorities to prevent what happened in Constanța from happening again.

In the afternoon, the negotiations moved to the Ministry of Finance. Continue at this time. !!! NEW !!! They ended a short time ago, without bringing any good news for the protesters.

