MOSCOW – Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko said Ukrainian leaders must honestly admit that they have lost 500,000 military members since the start of the conflict with Russia. He also explained that the death toll every month reached around 30,000 soldiers.

“President Vladimir Zelensky’s government can convince its citizens who are reluctant to join the war by openly admitting huge losses on the battlefield and stating that the country’s existence is in danger,” said Lutsenko, reported by RT.

“Ukrainian citizens must know how many people died, and then all the debate about mobilization will be resolved,” he added.

The former official proposed a number of measures to address conscription evasion and corruption that hamper conscription efforts in the country. He suggested that new legislation should be introduced by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the country’s defense minister and military generals to emphasize the seriousness of the situation.

“They should say how many Ukrainians died. I knew that this news would be received badly. But there is no other way to get out the millions of people hiding behind false stories that everyone but me can serve,” Lutsenko said.

According to Lutsenko, this “surprise” will lead to huge queues at recruiting offices, as happened in February 2022. Another important step, according to the former official, is a campaign to send members of Ukraine’s elite to the front lines.

“Soldiers cannot be all workers and peasants. Everyone should fight for Ukraine,” he said, arguing that this would encourage ordinary citizens who he said had a very strong sense of justice.

Zelensky said in December that Ukraine’s military had asked him to deploy another 450,000 or 500,000 troops to replace battlefield losses. In the same month, the government introduced a mobilization bill proposing to lower the recruitment age from 27 to 25 years and eliminate exemptions for some categories of disabled people.

The initiative comes after Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in early June, which failed to achieve significant strength. Moscow described Kiev’s losses as catastrophic and estimated the death toll at 160,000 since the start of the effort. However, Ukraine is reluctant to officially publish data regarding casualties in the country.

