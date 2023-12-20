Ukraine returns to its winter jobs, Putin can get his hands on the assets of European oil companies in Russia

#Ukraine #returns #winter #jobs #Putin #hands #assets #European #oil #companies #Russia

A Ukrainian children’s choir performs Christmas carols at New York’s Grand Central Station – Photo: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

While European diplomacy and the media are slowly switching to Christmas mode, the Russian-Ukrainian war is of course ongoing on the military, technological, economic and diplomatic fronts as well. Our summary of the 666th day of the war

Residents of Kiev, Ogyesa and Kherson woke up to a Russian drone attack on Wednesday, but according to the Ukrainian air defense, 18 of the total 19 kamikazedrones were taken down.

According to the British Ministry of War, Ukraine has begun preparations for a winter standing war, which primarily means strengthening the current lines. Kiev carried out the largest fortification works on its northern border with Belarus, where, in addition to trenches and barbed wire barriers, concrete barrier systems, also known as “dragon’s teeth”, are being installed to stop the advance of tanks. We reviewed the situation and trends of the war in mid-December with Colonel István Resperger, a university teacher.

Eleven NATO member states, including the US, France and Great Britain, have announced the creation of a cyber security cooperation called the “Tallinn Mechanism”, which is intended to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian civil infrastructure against scheduled Russian hacker attacks.

The legendary Ukrainian pole vaulter Serhiy Bubka turned from a celebrated hero into a despised collaborator. According to Politico, the Ukrainian public objects to the fact that, according to local newspaper reports, Mont Blanc, a once classy company that fundamentally changed its sport, was registered in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, and that the separatist in the Donetsk People’s Republic sold fuel to the Russian occupiers. In addition, while the residents of Ukraine have to cope with the acute energy shortage for the second winter already, Bubka can enjoy Monaco’s Mediterranean climate.

Vladimir Putin has signed a presidential decree that allows the government to confiscate or force the sale of assets owned by European energy companies. Pursuant to the decree, the assets – which may cover treasures worth several billion euros, such as the Yuzhnyo-Ruskoye oil and gas field in northern Siberia – will be transferred to Russian state energy companies.

According to a representative survey of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, more than two-thirds of Ukrainians would not support the ouster of Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny. This issue may have been put on the agenda because Zaluzhnyi spoke with unusual directness from a soldier about the stalling of the summer offensive in Ukraine, which had been launched with great hopes,

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Roman Abramovich, more precisely on the sanctions against the Russian billionaire. According to the board, the sanctions package after the attack on Ukraine in February 2022 was legal, which – like other Russian billionaires – froze Abramovich’s assets within the EU. The Russian oligarch expressed his disappointment after the verdict.

