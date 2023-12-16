Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news

#Ukraine #Russia #war #todays #news

After the spotlight on the European Council, in which Ukraine gained the opening of negotiations for EU membership but also Orbán’s veto which blocked community funds destined for Kiev, attention returns to the conflict.

Russian air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Crimea in 2 hours. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, as reported Ria Novosti. Vladimir Putin announced the construction of a new high-speed rail network between the various cities of Russia which will also reach the Donbass and the region of Kherson occupied by Russian forces: “The goal is to connect Russian cities to tourist resorts on the Black Sea coast.”

Still Putin revealed during a meeting with Duma party leaders that negotiations on a prisoner exchange are underway. “The number of Ukrainian troops surrendering as prisoners has increased significantly,” the Kremlin leader noted.

10:12

Russian drone swarms over Kiev and ten other regions

Kiev has been targeted with drones launched by Russia for the sixth time since the beginning of the month. Other regions of the country were also the target of the attacks, according to what the Kiev military administration and the Ukrainian air force announced on Telegram. Russia has returned to the tactics of last May, when it constantly combined and alternated air strikes with drones and those with cruise missiles. “Tonight the enemy launched Shahed again (Iranian drones, ndr) on the capital with attacks in waves and from different directions. All enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means.” No one was injured. The Ukrainian Air Force announced that during the night Moscow attacked from three directions with a total of 31 Shahed-136/131 drones , all intercepted except one, in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Vinitsia, Chernihiv, Sumi, Poltava Cherkassy, ​​Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mikolayiv and Khmelnytsky regions”. Here, the head of the military administration of the southern Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said, three people, two men aged 51 and 55 and a doctor who was on duty, were injured by drone fragments

09:55

Kiev places Patriarch Kirill on the wanted list

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has placed Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, on the wanted list. As reported Ukrinform, Kirill is accused by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of supporting Moscow’s war on Kiev and, consequently, of “violating the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as justifying the armed aggression of Russian Federation”. According to the SBU, Kirill is a member of the inner circle of Russia’s top military and political leadership and was one of the first to publicly support a full-scale war against Ukraine

09:39

Kiev: “Three injured in Russian attacks on Kherson”

Russian forces attacked Kherson overnight, wounding three people. This was reported by the governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudinas reported Kiev Independent. A 55-year-old man suffered limb injuries and a 51-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to the head following the attack on the city, which also damaged infrastructure. In the suburb of Stepanivka, debris damaged a hospital facility and injured a doctor, Prokudin said. Russian attack drones also targeted Darivka, also in the Kherson region, but according to Prokudin there were no casualties

05:57

Night drone attack on Kiev, foiled by anti-aircraft fire

Ukrainian anti-aircraft foiled an attack on Kiev conducted during the night by the Russian armed forces with the use of drones. No casualties or damage reported. This was reported – as reported by the Kiev Independent – by the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, Serhiy Popko. This is the sixth air attack on Kiev since the beginning of December. Strong explosions, caused by air defense, were recorded in the Podil area, as specified by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko. Residents were asked to stay in shelters. Unlike the last attacks, conducted with missiles launched by strategic bombers, this time only Shahed drones were used, launched over the city in waves and coming from different directions.

03:22

US Ambassador to Kiev launches appeal to Congress: “Urgent new support for Ukraine”

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink urged the US Congress to reach an agreement on additional support for Kiev “as soon as possible”, describing the situation as “urgent”. This is what the Kiev Independent reports. “It is crucial to secure and maintain the gains made by the Ukrainians so far. And also to protect our national security,” the diplomat said.