Ukraine seems to have found Russia’s Achilles heel

#Ukraine #Russias #Achilles #heel

In the past three weeks, Ukraine has wreaked havoc on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Guardian wrote, and the paper also listed which cities and factories the Ukrainians attacked.

In early January, explosives were planted on a train car in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, causing an explosion near facilities owned by the country’s third-largest oil producer, Gazprom Neft. Not long after that, a kamikaze drone crashed into an oil warehouse in the Oryol region.

On January 18, Ukrainian drones reached an oil refinery in St. Petersburg, and a few days later they also attacked the town of Klintsy near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, targeting the energy infrastructure there as well. In the port of Ust-Luga, located in the Gulf of Finland, drones also caused an explosion in the refinery of the Novatek company, and then engulfed the plant in flames.

On Wednesday of this week, the oil refinery in Tuapse on the Black Sea coast was also hit, and the Sochi airport had to be closed as a result of the attack.

“Russia finances its military from oil exports. India and China still buy from them despite the war and don’t want to suspend trade. That’s why oil refineries should be hit,” said Ilia Ponomarenko, a journalist for the Kyiv Independent. He explained to the Guardian what was happening and called the strategy a smart war, which could cause a lot of unforeseen trouble for the Russian economy.

This warfare also acknowledges that Russia’s conventional forces are far greater than Ukraine’s, and that this difference is unlikely to close any time soon.

Ukraine’s targeting of Russian energy infrastructure was called the boldest move of the war. Although these drone strikes are not large, they are capable of dividing the army’s attention and diverting resources from occupied territories. Atlanticcouncil.org calls this sector, which is vital but easily vulnerable, Putin’s Achilles heel.

If only a few air defense devices are removed from the front line, it will suddenly become a task for the Russian general staff. In addition, the Russian population also becomes aware of the war if factories are targeted with drones even a thousand kilometers from the primary battlefield.