Ukraine seems to have found Russia’s Achilles heel

#Ukraine #Russias #Achilles #heel

In the past three weeks, Ukraine has wreaked havoc on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Guardian wrote, and the paper also listed which cities and factories the Ukrainians attacked.

In early January, explosives were planted on a train car in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, causing an explosion near facilities owned by the country’s third-largest oil producer, Gazprom Neft. Not long after that, a kamikaze drone crashed into an oil warehouse in the Oryol region.

On January 18, Ukrainian drones reached an oil refinery in St. Petersburg, and a few days later they also attacked the town of Klintsy near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, targeting the energy infrastructure there as well. In the port of Ust-Luga, located in the Gulf of Finland, drones also caused an explosion in the refinery of the Novatek company, and then engulfed the plant in flames.

On Wednesday of this week, the oil refinery in Tuapse on the Black Sea coast was also hit, and the Sochi airport had to be closed as a result of the attack.

“Russia finances its military from oil exports. India and China still buy from them despite the war and don’t want to suspend trade. That’s why oil refineries should be hit,” said Ilia Ponomarenko, a journalist for the Kyiv Independent. He explained to the Guardian what was happening and called the strategy a smart war, which could cause a lot of unforeseen trouble for the Russian economy.

This warfare also acknowledges that Russia’s conventional forces are far greater than Ukraine’s, and that this difference is unlikely to close any time soon.

Also Read:  A man hid in the undercarriage of a plane bound for Paris and was hospitalized with severe hypothermia

Ukraine’s targeting of Russian energy infrastructure was called the boldest move of the war. Although these drone strikes are not large, they are capable of dividing the army’s attention and diverting resources from occupied territories. Atlanticcouncil.org calls this sector, which is vital but easily vulnerable, Putin’s Achilles heel.

If only a few air defense devices are removed from the front line, it will suddenly become a task for the Russian general staff. In addition, the Russian population also becomes aware of the war if factories are targeted with drones even a thousand kilometers from the primary battlefield.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How Spain put an end to the activities of the Mocro Maffia on the Costa del Sol
How Spain put an end to the activities of the Mocro Maffia on the Costa del Sol
Posted on
SOURCES Fugitive Ionuț Mircea Costea, Mircea Geoană’s brother-in-law, was located in Turkey / Judicial authorities will request extradition
SOURCES Fugitive Ionuț Mircea Costea, Mircea Geoană’s brother-in-law, was located in Turkey / Judicial authorities will request extradition
Posted on
Galatasaray announced the Sacha Boey – Bayern Munich transfer to KAP: Transfer fee and conditions…
Galatasaray announced the Sacha Boey – Bayern Munich transfer to KAP: Transfer fee and conditions…
Posted on
Pimples on your face reveal what health problem you may have: observe them carefully and find out how you are
Pimples on your face reveal what health problem you may have: observe them carefully and find out how you are
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News