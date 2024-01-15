Ukraine started negotiations with Romania for a bilateral security agreement in Davos

#Ukraine #started #negotiations #Romania #bilateral #security #agreement #Davos

The Ukrainian presidency announced that Ukraine has started, in Davos, negotiations with Romania with a view to concluding a bilateral security agreement.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Klaus Iohannis, during the visit of the President of Ukraine to Romania (October 10, 2023) Photo: Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre / Zuma Press / Profimedia

The chief of staff of the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Iulian Fota, are participating in the negotiations.

The negotiations began following the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, within the G7 Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine, according to the press release on the website of the Ukrainian presidency, according to News.ro.

They mark the advancement of bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. Logically, this represents a continuation of the agreements reached following the telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024 and is a step towards the implementation of the joint declaration of the two leaders of October 10, 2023, it is also stated on the website president.gov.ua.

“It is not possible to imagine full security guarantees in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region, without Romania”

Romania became the 9th country to initiate bilateral security talks with Ukraine and once again affirmed its direct support for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for its European and Euro-Atlantic course.

According to Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, it is not possible to imagine full security guarantees in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region, without Romania.

The deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, thanked Romania and the Romanian people for the continuous assistance given to Ukraine.

The parties discussed the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and agreed on ways to continue the negotiations.

