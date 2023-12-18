Ukraine’s defense may face even bigger problems

#Ukraines #defense #face #bigger #problems

Experts from the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded” shared the latest overview of the war in Ukraine on Facebook on Monday. Not only the most important events of the geopolitical context of the past week were discussed, but also the situation in the hottest spots of Ukraine, the dynamics of the battles and the provided forecasts.

Geopolitical context

Starting with the geopolitical context, military experts assessed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team to the United States.

According to them, during this visit, the leader of Ukraine tried to convince the politicians of this country that “funding for military aid is literally vital”.

“However, the Republican part of Congress was not convinced by this, and the decision was never adopted. “Democrats are still trying to find solutions and forced Congress to reconvene for a vote next Monday,” military experts wrote.

According to them, the situation is not much better in Europe, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is “causing chaos in the EU decision-making process”.

“He blocked 50 bln. EUR aid allocation package. It would seem that money would be more useful for Ukraine at this stage of the conflict than a paper start to negotiations,” experts from the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded” provided an assessment of the situation.

According to military experts, Ukraine’s political and military leadership showed signs that the conflict between Ukrainian President V. Zelenskiy and army chief Valery Zaluzhno is abating.

Last week, Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a question-and-answer show in which he declared that the war against Ukraine would continue until the stated goals of “the de-Nazification, demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine” were achieved.

Until then, these goals were “forgotten” and often changed. After the failures on the battlefield, there was talk of an effort to “liberate Luhansk and Donetsk regions.” The renewal of such rhetoric is not only associated with the upcoming “elections” in Russia.

The aggressor felt the trampling of the West in providing full-fledged military assistance to Ukraine and adjusted to the impact of sanctions on the military industry. And after the summer-autumn offensive campaign of the Ukrainian forces ended with limited results, the aggressor realized that the fight is not over yet and he has a chance to achieve victory,” military experts stated.

The situation at the front: its hottest points

In Svatove, according to military experts, Ukrainian forces managed to retake several positions near Yahidne, repulse Russian counterattacks both here and in positions a little further north near Pershotravneve.

“The Russians concentrated units and fire support and were able to make a small advance on Lyman Pershyi, but this did not dramatically change the situation.”

This whole situation on the contact line showed positive signs for the Ukrainians, primarily because the defense of the Ukrainian forces became not static and reactive to the actions of the aggressor, but active and trying to impose its own battle rhythm”, – the assessment of the situation was presented by the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded” “experts.

However, according to them, this does not yet mean that the Ukrainians have succeeded in stabilizing the situation in Svatove on the northern flank, and here the Russians are doing everything to prevent the Ukrainians from doing so.

“They not only continue operations in this section, but also activated actions in the Kremina sector on the Torsk — Terny — Makiivka line in order to withdraw part of the Ukrainian forces from the northern flank of Svatove,” they wrote.

In Bakhmut, according to military experts, successful attacks of the aggressor on the northern flank were recorded and they managed to advance in the Bohdanivka — Ivanivske section.

“Also, the Russians managed to level the contact line in the south-western outskirts of the city of Bakhmut, and drive a wedge in the defense of the Ukrainians on the heights near Klishiivka in a beneficial direction. These achievements enable the Russian forces to seek the most acceptable direction for their main effort at the moment, ie 1) towards Khasiv Yar or 2) towards the northern flank and rear of the Klishiivka — Andriivka sector.

So the Ukrainians are forced to defend themselves. Their counterattacks in the Mayorske section did not force the aggressor to change his plans. Not only that, in the second half of the week the Russians regained control of the terrikon in this section,” wrote military experts.

In Avdijivka last week, as the analysts continued, the aggressor consistently intensified actions (attacks of maneuver units, drone and artillery work, air strikes) in all sections of the sector.

“Despite heavy losses, he managed to achieve tactical gains. In the second half of the week, the northern flank was advanced and a part of the Stepovė ruins was established, which has the potential to complicate the logistical supply and force rotations of the entire Avdivijka defense district. “Also, the Russians, albeit slightly, managed to advance in the industrial zone and near Nevelsk,” said the experts of the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded”.

According to them, the recent tactical gains do not have a significant impact on the Avdiyivka defense operation (such as cutting off logistics and rotation routes), but force Ukrainian forces to engage in heavy fighting.

“This disrupts the ability of the Ukrainians to operate in the direction of the main effort (the northern flank),” they said.

What’s more, the aggressor’s forces basically managed to occupy Marinka, even a few successes were recorded here.

“1) to the west (Hryhorivka), with the aim of taking control of the heights controlled by the Ukrainians around Horste — Kurahivka and thus enabling an artillery attack on the Pakrovks — Pervomaisk road.

2) to the southwest (Pobeda), with the aim of disrupting Ukrainian defenses in the triangle Pobeda — Novomykhailivka — Vuhledar, and thus protecting the Russian-controlled communication node Volnovakha,” military experts wrote.

In Krynki, according to military experts, Ukrainian forces are strengthening bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.

“Despite the work of Russian artillery, aviation and drones, the Ukrainians managed to maintain an adequate level of supply and rotation of forces. This allowed the Ukrainian forces to repulse several intense Russian attempts to dislodge them from the bridgeheads.

Not to mention, the propagandists of the aggressor’s war are actively spreading the news that the Ukrainian forces are actively preparing for new amphibious operations on the Kiburn Spit and near Hola Prystant. The very effective work of Ukrainian artillery in these sections, active reconnaissance and raids are recorded.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian forces are successfully holding the existing bridgeheads, their expansion with the aim of moving mechanized units here will make this fight meaningful. Otherwise, the aggressor will sooner or later methodically destroy these bridgeheads or the Ukrainians will be forced to retreat,” military experts said.

Battle dynamics

According to the experts of the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded”, at the end of last week, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of combined strikes (missiles and drones) in the depth of the aggressor’s defenses.

“This is confirmed by the aggressor’s reports that during Friday’s attack he managed to shoot down 49 Ukrainian drones, and during Saturday’s attack – about 30. After announcing in the second half of the week that Ukraine is starting serial production of the suicide drone AQ400 (flight range – 750 km, carrying weight – up to 70 km) gives hope that such strikes will become routine”, military experts hoped.

They emphasized that the aggressor forces continued to carry out combined strikes with missiles and drones against Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure.

“The intensity of the rocket attacks increased. <...> In the past, the aggressor used modern missiles (eg Kinzhal) in very small quantities and on exceptional occasions. This week their usage has increased significantly. For example, in one day, the Russians hit Ukrainian military airports and air defense facilities with as many as 9 missiles (the Ukrainians managed to shoot down one). At the same time, the Russians did not reduce the volume of drone strikes,” the experts stated at the time.

Evaluating the losses suffered by the Russian forces during the past week, military experts pointed out that if it were not for “a very productive Saturday”, the aggressor’s losses in the last few counties would be much smaller. They identified several possible reasons for this.

“1) The very intense pressure of the aggressor’s maneuver units on the contact line (especially in the Avdijivka – Vuhledar sector) forced the Ukrainian artillery and attack drones to concentrate their fire in order to stop this Russian attack.

2) Bad weather conditions (snow, strong wind, cold) prevented the Ukrainians from fully using drones in the depth of the aggressor’s defense, which made it difficult to find targets and attack Russian artillery systems and logistics with artillery and FPV drones.

3) It is likely that due to stalled logistics (especially near Avdijivka), the Ukrainian forces lack artillery ammunition and drones, which, considering the above-mentioned two reasons, makes it even more difficult for the Ukrainians to not only support the forces in the contact line, but also to attack the rear of the aggressor at the same time”, – it is possible the reasons were given by military experts.

Overall assessment and predictions

According to military experts, Ukraine’s opportunities to receive military support from the West promptly, consistently and in the necessary quantities remain unclear.

“For the time being, Ukraine’s active diplomatic activities and demonstrated reconciliation in the Ukrainian political-military leadership have not changed the situation. The key to solutions still lies in the domestic political agendas of the US and the EU. On the other hand, there are signals that an agreement will be reached and a compromise will be found between Republicans and Democrats in the US. Discussions in the EU regarding the elimination of Hungary from the decision-making process regarding support for Ukraine are also becoming more frequent,” military experts emphasized.

According to them, it is very likely that the aggressor forces will intensify complex attacks on the military and civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

“It cannot be ruled out that in the near future, the Russians will play a major role in the effort to eliminate the modern Ukrainian air defense systems and thus enable their further operations against the Ukrainian military and civil infrastructure,” they provided an assessment of the situation.

The week’s review also mentioned the production of a long-range suicide drone in Ukraine. And this, according to military experts, gives hope that the Ukrainian strikes in the depth of the aggressor’s defense will become a part of the combat routine and will eventually start to change the waiting for the battle.

According to them, the growing losses of the aggressor’s maneuver units (manpower, armored vehicles) and the decreasing losses of artillery and logistical transport are determined by very intense Russian pressure on the contact line, poor weather conditions limiting drone reconnaissance in the Russian rear, and the lack of Ukrainian artillery ammunition and drones.

And the totality of the aggressor’s tactical successes in the Avdivijka-Vuhledar sector creates conditions when the defense of Ukraine in this sector may face even bigger problems in the near future.

“It cannot be ruled out that the expansion of the foci of tension to the southern flank (Marinka-Vuhledaras) will force the Ukrainians to react, which may affect the situation on the northern flank,” military experts assessed the situation.