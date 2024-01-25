Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region

#Ukraines #response #Kremlin #hit #weakest #spot #Putins #home #region

In the early morning hours of January 24, a suspected drone strike caused a massive fire at an oil refinery owned by export-oriented Rosneft. The factory itself is located in the southern Russian city of Tuapse, on the Black Sea coast.

Independent Russian portal The Moscow Times said the incident was the fourth possible drone attack on Russian oil and gas infrastructure in the past week.

An important source of war money

According to Newsweek, Russia is dependent on its oil exports and energy industry. This industry accounts for about 30 percent. of the country’s budget income and is a very important source of funding for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

“Problems at Russian refineries have become systemic,” Anton Herashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on the X social network after the Taupse fire.

Not one attack

January 18 Ukraine used a drone to attack an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, about 620 km away. from the Ukrainian border. It was the first time a drone had targeted Putin’s home region of Leningrad since the start of the war.

January 21 Another Ukrainian drone attack near St. Petersburg hit Novatek, the main gas export terminal. A large fire was caused and the fuel supply was cut off. The export terminal is located in the port of Ust-Luga, Russia’s largest port on the Baltic Sea.

Can paralyze the economy

Bloomberg news agency said that if Ukraine could successfully strike two of Russia’s main oil terminals in the Baltic Sea, Ust-Luga and Primorsko, it could stop 1.5 million barrels (178 million liters) of oil per day export to other countries. It would cost Russia billions. These two terminals in 2023 in the months of January-November accounted for more than 40 percent. sea ​​of ​​Moscow’s total oil exports.

A. Herashchenko emphasized that at least six such incidents have been recorded so far in January. Although attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks, in 2023 several such smaller incidents have been recorded.

Destroying trains

Ukrainian partisans in 2023 blew up Russian trains carrying fuel in October. This was reported by the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, which acts as an information center under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It will be a big headache for Russia’s military operations. The current attacks are small so far, using a handful of drones, but they have already done a lot of damage. When Ukraine starts massively attacking those ports, then Russian anti-aircraft defenses will not be able to stop the result, even after destroying 99% of them. of all drones,” Tendar, an open-source intelligence channel, said on social network X.