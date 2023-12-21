Ukrainian Air Force: shot down 34 Russian drones

#Ukrainian #Air #Force #shot #Russian #drones
A message on the Telegram social network said that the Russians had launched Shahed drones from occupied Crimea, Primorsk Akhtarsk in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, and the Kursk region on the Ukrainian border.
In total, the Russians launched 35 drones in several waves, but the Ukrainians managed to shoot down 34 of them, the air force said.
