Ukrainian border guards found a large floating object in the river – it’s not a ship

The unidentified object was traveling on the Desna River from Russia. Border guards spotted him in the Chernihiv region. Border guards followed the object until it stopped near the coast in the territory of Ukraine.

“It turned out to be a pontoon bridge that until recently served as a Russian border crossing point,” border guards said.

Border guards checked the object and found that the metal structure did not pose any threat.

The Ukrainian army continues to strengthen the security of the border with Russia and Belarus. The defenders of Northern Ukraine recently held exercises for this purpose as well.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians have deployed about 19,000 troops in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions. soldiers

The Ukrainian military has announced that it is building a second line of defense in the northern part of the Ukrainian border.

