Ukrainian deminers face new dangers: the ingenuity of the Russians is surprising

About 30 percent of Ukraine’s territory is believed to contain unexploded mines after nearly two years of hard-fought positional warfare with the Russian occupiers.

“The Russians connect the mines to each other,” Sergeant Boller, a Ukrainian deminer who trains new soldiers, told AFP.

“Trying to take them out could blow up your entire squad,” he warned.

It is crucial for the Ukrainian soldiers to remove the mines to clear the way for offensive operations and allow civilians to return to their homes.

But deminers warn that their already dangerous job is being made even more difficult by a shortage of new soldiers and increasingly dangerous mining techniques used by the Russians.

Another deminer, Anatoly, holding mines in his hand, warned the newcomers that they could be hidden anywhere.

“A banknote, a pack of cigarettes, a phone… It’s really a trap,” he explained to the worried soldiers standing in the freezing cold.

“We’ve lost soldiers and exploding Pepsi cans.”

“I Heard Their Voices”

Minesweepers are usually the first to appear at the front to clear the area before the assault troops arrive.

The motto of the Ukrainian deminers is “Always in the forefront of the first”, they have to face the front lines more often than other military units.

But it’s hard to find people willing to take that risk.

“It is not only necessary to be able to distinguish between explosives, but also to know their chemical composition and how to deal with them… This requires learning,” Boller explained.

“It’s hard to find smart people who aren’t afraid,” he said.

Their work in the war with Russia is “irreplaceable,” according to Colonel Oleg Shivarsky, head of the demining department of the Ukrainian army.

“The mechanized units will not launch an attack until the deminers remove the mines,” he told AFP news agency.

In his words, thanks to international aid and the opening of new training centers, their situation is “not critical”.

However, he admitted that there were difficulties in finding new recruits and that many people were “simply afraid to learn to be a deminer”.

According to Boller, he once had to be just 120 meters away from Russian soldiers.

“I heard their voices abusing me,” he said.

Ukrainian deminers are increasingly facing Russian tactics aimed at making their work more difficult.

According to Kyiv, the Russians are constantly improving their mining strategy, simultaneously using both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and dropping explosives from helicopters.

“The Russians apply innovations,” admits Colonel O. Šivarskis.

According to him, Moscow lays mines “as they fall”.

“In some places, mines are placed just half a meter apart.”

According to him, it is impossible to determine the real number of mines left by the Russians in Ukraine.

“We won’t know until we get our territory back.”

42-year-old Anatoly believes that “gut and intuition” is necessary in this job, as the Russians are constantly setting traps.

“It’s no secret that there are very good, maybe even the best deminers in Russia,” he added.

“It Won’t Hold Us Back”

After exploding an anti-tank mine during an exercise, Sergeant Boller was completely buried.

He tapped his shovel through the mine, and the soldiers nearby cautiously backed away.

“It helps the soldiers get used to the explosions,” the 43-year-old explained with a smile. deminer

“Mostly we work at night, digging the ground with sticks,” he said.

“You have to crawl through the ground, through the mud, through the excrement…”, he lamented. “The Russians are adding them everywhere.”

By the start of the Russian invasion in 2022. in February, Boller was a landscaper in Germany and making good money.

He lost friends and colleagues in his new job.

“Those who didn’t die lost their legs,” he said gravely.

“But that won’t stop me.”