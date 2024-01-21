Ukrainian Drone Attack Suspected of Triggering Explosion at Port of St. St. Petersburg

#Ukrainian #Drone #Attack #Suspected #Triggering #Explosion #Port #Petersburg

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, Russia, January 21, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – A fire broke out at the Baltic Sea terminal located in the Port of St. Petersburg. Petersburg, owned by Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas. The explosion followed a suspected Ukrainian drone strike, forcing the company to halt some operations there.

The terminal complex is called Ust-Luga, which is located in the Gulf of Finland about 170 km west of St. Petersburg. Petersburg, processes stabilized gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and other fuels. The port is used to send processed products to international markets.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing unnamed sources, said the fire was the result of a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s security services.

“The Ust-Luga Oil Terminal in the Leningrad region is an important facility for the enemy. “Fuel is refined there, which, among other things, is also supplied to Russian troops,” said one of the sources, reported by .

“A successful attack on such a terminal not only causes economic damage to the enemy, depriving the invaders of the opportunity to earn money to fight in Ukraine, but also significantly complicates fuel logistics for the Russian military.”

could not confirm that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone strike.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, said via the Telegram messaging app that there were no casualties and all workers had been safely evacuated.

Russian news agencies reported that two storage tanks and a pumping station had been damaged, but the fire was now under control.