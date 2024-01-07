#Ukrainian #forces #rest #destroyed #railway #bridge #leading #Crimea

Ukrainian forces do not rest: they destroyed the railway bridge leading to Crimea

On Saturday, the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge, which was supposed to be part of the railway route between Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, announced on the Telegram messaging platform.

“Yesterday, the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge, fuel tanks and engineering vehicles near the village of Granitne in a targeted attack,” he wrote, noting that the issue of launching a direct railway line from Russia has long been closed.

“As a bonus, the location of new anti-aircraft defense batteries in the Mariupol area was determined – the coordinates have already been transferred to the relevant services,” P. Andriushchenko added.

The mayor’s adviser also thanked the representatives of the Mariupol resistance and the residents of the Mariupol district, who “received evidence and provided support in the liquidation of an important object of military and logistical infrastructure.”

Last November, Russia announced that it was starting to build a railway from Rostov-on-Don through the temporarily seized cities of Mariupol and Berdiansk to Crimea.

Earlier, the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol wrote that the Russians are building a direct railway connection with Mariupol and Donetsk. He also informed that Russia is building a new road from Rostov to Mariupol.

As support from the West weakens, Kyiv is pinning more and more hopes on these cheap weapons

As Western funding gradually declines, Ukraine is placing more and more hope in cheap drones that can identify enemy weaknesses, The Times reports.

Small, fast and maneuverable first-person (FPV) drones are equipped with cameras, which pilots use to pinpoint the weak point of an enemy vehicle and inflict damage. Otherwise, it would take ten stray artillery shells to do this damage.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook/Ukrainian soldier

“Demand has increased significantly. I know drone operators who have already destroyed 600 armored vehicles using 25-30 drones a day. This number is staggeringly high – no type of infantry can do this,” noted Bohdan Danilov, FPV drone project coordinator.

According to the article, Ukraine believes that the attack drones could be a response to the West’s indecisiveness in providing military aid and ammunition.

At a range of up to 20 km, drones can stop enemy attacks long before they reach infantry on the front line. Each of them is several times cheaper than a 155 mm projectile. Currently, almost all of them are purchased from China.

“We buy them in bulk from Chinese factories as much as possible. Before the war, we used to buy a maximum of one thousand per month, now we buy 20-30 thousand per month”, said B. Danilov.

It is claimed that in the future Kyiv plans to manufacture all FPV drone components domestically. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, at least one million drones will be produced in Ukraine this year.

Media: The United States’ military superiority is at serious risk

The most obvious weakness of the United States is political polarization. Continued support for Ukraine in the war has turned into a confrontation between parties. But the US is facing more than just political problems. Its continued military dominance is also in doubt, writes Bloomberg news agency.

The article notes that the invasion of Iraq and the protracted mission in Afghanistan were draining defeats that allowed rivals, especially China, to consolidate their position.

And after Russia carried out a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the nature of armed conflicts changed. Drones and missiles have become powerful tools, and the United States and its allies are rapidly running out of them.

Lithuanian army photo/US soldiers

Ukrainian forces destroyed 21 attack drones launched by the Russians

Last night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed drones, which were launched from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk region on Russian territory, and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

21 Russian attack drones are said to have been destroyed.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups that operated in the Zaporizhia, Nikolaev, Odesa, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions were used to counter the air attack.

“You are probably seeing me alive for the last time”: how did V. Zelensky change during the war years?

Time magazine journalist Simon Shuster has written a new book about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The well-known American journalist of Russian origin had the unique opportunity to be close to V. Zelensky in the first years of the war and communicate with his immediate environment. In his latest book, he discusses how the war changed the Ukrainian president.

The Telegraph newspaper published excerpts from S. Shuster’s latest book “The Showman: Inside the invasion that shook the world and made a leader from Volodymyr Zelensky” “), which will be released on January 23.

Shuster writes that during the first years of the Russian invasion, the president and his team allowed him to spend most of his time in the presidency and closely observe the work of the president and his team.

“At times everything seemed almost normal despite the sirens. We joked and drank coffee, but it was also a time of fatigue and fear,” he writes.

AFP/Scanpix/President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had liquidated 860 Russian fighters in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the loss of Russian manpower amounts to 364.7 thousand. people.

According to the General Staff, 4 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one multiple launch missile system, 4 anti-aircraft defense missile systems, 45 units of vehicle equipment, tankers and fuel tanks and 10 units of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 24 Russian drones.

Ukrainian spies have dealt a serious blow in Russia’s Belgorod region

Ukrainian military intelligence forces struck Russian air defense positions in the territory of the Belgorod region. The special operation is said to have been carried out on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian intelligence service on the Telegram messaging platform.

During the operation, it was possible to deal a serious blow to the expensive equipment of the Russian forces.

Military Intelligence of Ukraine/Telegram/Shot from video

“As part of a complex mission implemented with the support of the forces of the United24 platform, Ukrainian military intelligence operators struck Russian anti-aircraft defense positions in the territory of the Belgorod region. Due to fire damage, 2 Russian Pantsyr S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were destroyed. The cost of one such SAM is approx. 10-15 million dollars”, the report reads.

The intelligence agency also released a video of the strike on Russian air defense systems.

It was announced on Friday that Ukrainian Defense Intelligence fighters conducted a raid on the territory of Russia’s Belgorod region. Before that, the scouts found out that the senior command of the Russian army planned to conduct an inspection of Russian positions in the Hrayvoronsk district of the region.

The Russians were reported to have suffered losses due to the fire attack from small arms and mortars, as well as the explosion of Ukrainian mines. However, there is no data on the number of dead Russians.

Denmark has announced that it is delaying the first delivery of six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

January 6 The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced that it is delaying the first delivery of six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by up to six months.

Earlier, Danish officials said Denmark would deliver F-16s to Ukraine around 2024. at the beginning, and a recently published strategic document of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia states that Denmark is committed to delivering F-16s to Ukraine by 2023. the end

“Zuma Press”/“Scanpix”/Naikintuvas F-1

Next update after

30 s.

