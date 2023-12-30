Ukrainian hackers intercepted an e-mail, and big things came out of it

#Ukrainian #hackers #intercepted #email #big

On December 26, in the early morning hours, the Ukrainian forces struck the Russian ship Novocherkassk, which was moored in Feodosia, on the occupied Crimean peninsula, and was planned for an amphibious landing. Although Russia claimed that the ship was only damaged in the strike, videos from the scene showed that the ship was destroyed.

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, claimed that one person was killed and two others were wounded in the attack.

According to Cyber ​​Resistance, however, the situation is completely different: the e-mail press release they intercepted was sent to an employee of the Russian state-owned television channel Rossiya 1, whose mailbox the hacker group has allegedly controlled for months.

According to screenshots shared by Cyber ​​Resistance and the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, several Crimean media outlets published the news in the press release, but later deleted it.

Cover image source: Getty Images