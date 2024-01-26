Ukrainian intellectual: people want an answer – why don’t sons of ministers serve in the army?

#Ukrainian #intellectual #people #answer #dont #sons #ministers #serve #army

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Since the beginning of the war, “Postimees” magazine has interviewed Jaroslav Hrycak every 100 days – this is how they want to feel how Ukrainians experience the horrors of war.

– Every hundred days I asked you about the mood in Ukrainian society. What changes in mood have you noticed since October, when we last spoke?

– Now it is clear to the Ukrainians that they have to prepare for a long war. This is the main change that has taken place. This realization came to everyone after the failed counterattack. Another thing, why this [praėjusios vasaros kontrpuolimas pietiniame fronte] should have succeeded at all.

This, of course, was partly due to the official propaganda of the government, partly due to the West’s overheated expectations that Ukraine could. After all, it is clear to everyone that we did not have enough weapons for this. It is a textbook truth that you cannot launch an attack without air support, but we had none at all.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$