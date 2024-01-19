#Ukrainian #intelligence #carried #successful #cyber #attack #construction #Russian #military #facilities #temporarily #paralyzed

All news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found HERE.

Ukrainian intelligence carried out a successful cyber attack: the construction of Russian military facilities was temporarily paralyzed

Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Friday morning that Ukraine has carried out a successful cyber attack against a Russian state-owned enterprise that is responsible for all construction orders of the aggressor’s Ministry of War.

It is said that the blow to the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Main Military Construction Management for Special Objects” will temporarily paralyze the construction of new Russian military facilities.

“The successful operation was carried out by specialists of the Blackjack organization of Ukraine – cyber volunteers skillfully penetrated the database of a Russian state company and obtained 1.2 terabytes of valuable data. The received information array contains technical documentation of more than 500 objects of the Ministry of Defense of Russia,” the statement said.

After this attack, the security and defense forces of Ukraine received extremely valuable information about Russian military facilities that have already been completed, are under construction, are being reconstructed or are planned to be built.

“During the cyber operation, all this data was deleted from the Russian company’s servers, which will temporarily paralyze the construction of new facilities by the Moscow terrorists,” emphasized representatives of military intelligence.

Ukraine is already planning a first strike with F-16 fighter jets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon that preparations for the first air strike from multirole fighters F-16 are proceeding according to plan.

“Preparations for the first air strike, which will be carried out by F-16 fighters in the air of Ukraine, are proceeding according to plan. The pilots are getting ready. Engineers are getting ready. Infrastructure is being prepared. All countries that promised to provide F-16 are fulfilling their obligations,” said D. Kuleba.

The foreign minister added that the technology of these fighters is very complex.

“It’s not just a question of how to move from one machine to another.” Even the concept of air battle management is changing. Therefore, this process continues. It takes a while, but everything goes more or less according to plan. And I think that this year in Ukraine we will have the first aerial victories of the F-16″, said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, D. Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine’s priority in this year’s war is to gain air superiority over Russia. The foreign minister believes that whoever controls the sky will win the war.

The Netherlands has begun preparations to deliver the first 18 F-16 multirole fighter jets to Ukraine. In total, Ukraine will receive 42 new generation fighters from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Danish Ministry of Defense announced that Denmark will deliver the first six F-16s to Ukraine no earlier than 2024. in the second quarter. It is said that these aircraft were initially planned to be delivered before the New Year.

The Danish Ministry of Defense claims that it is Ukraine that has not yet fulfilled certain conditions for the Ukrainian Air Force to fully use these fighters. However, they did not specify what those conditions were.

Training of Ukrainian pilots to work with American F-16 fighters has already begun.

/Scanpix Photo/Computer

A fire broke out in an oil storage facility in the Bryansk region: the Russians announce a drone attack

A huge fire broke out in an oil storage facility in the town of Klinčiai in the Bryansk region. Russia says it was caused by an alleged drone strike, Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a drone was shot down last night in the Bryansk region. Traditionally, they blamed Ukraine for this.

At the same time, the regional governor wrote on the Telegram messaging platform that there was an attempt to attack objects in the city of Klinčiai. According to A. Bogomaz, the drone was destroyed by means of electronic warfare, but it managed to drop the ammunition in the territory of the oil base.

As a result, the tanks caught fire, but there were no injuries, the governor said.

Netizens exposed the “Curse of Zelensky”: is this really why famous politicians resign?

Social networks have come up with another strange theory about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This time, netizens spoke about the curse they named after the president. After all, not a single politician who met him resigned or was even killed. But this theory lacks logic: politicians had to leave their positions when unfavorable circumstances arose.

The beginning of the video reads: “Curse of Zelensky”. Below are photos showing V. Zelensky with former prime ministers: Finland – Sanna Marin, Great Britain – Boris Johnson, Italy – Mario Draghi, Japan – Shinzo Abe, as well as – the former speaker of the Canadian parliament Anthony Rota.

From the video, one can understand that every high-ranking official Zelensky meets eventually quits, and in Sh.Abe’s case, even dies.

A Lithuanian citizen who fought on the side of Russia was killed in Ukraine

A Lithuanian citizen who fought on the side of Russia was killed in Ukraine, TV3 television reported on Thursday. This was confirmed by the sister of the deceased Vitaly Nikonov.

“On January 11, I received a call from Vitaly’s girlfriend, who lives in Russia, who informed me that Vitaly had died,” she told the television.

According to TV3, V. Nikonovas grew up in Kelmė district, Tytuvėnai, left Lithuania last year to visit his relatives in Sevastopol and later went to the front. He was killed in mid-December in Marinka, near Donetsk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information about the deceased.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 920 Russian fighters were killed in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian side has suffered more than 374,500 casualties. loss of life force.

According to the General Staff, 20 tanks, 35 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft defense system, 37 units of automobile equipment, tankers, fuel tanks and 4 units of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 4 Russian drones.

According to the report, since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost 6,167 tanks, 11,445 armored fighting vehicles, 11,831 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,854 artillery systems, 966 multiple launch missile systems, 654 anti-aircraft defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,929 drones, 23 ships and boats and one submarine.

Ukraine has filed charges against the pro-Russian former prime minister

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been charged with justifying the Russian invasion and calling for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, January 18. announced by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The General Prosecutor’s Office covered up the image of the accused, and the Ukrainian media confirmed that the charges were brought against M. Azarov.

“Prosecutors submitted an indictment to the court in a criminal case against the former Prime Minister of Ukraine,” the General Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

M. Azarov during the term of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2010-2014. served as prime minister and now lives in Russia. Pro-Russian politician M. Azarov resigned in 2014. during the Ukrainian Euromaidan revolution.

Mr. Azarov regularly publishes anti-Ukrainian statements and promotes pro-Kremlin narratives on Russian state propaganda channels.

“The former official calls the events in Bucha ‘fake’, calls for ‘denazification’ and a violent change of government in Ukraine, and says Putin’s ‘special operation’ saved Donetsk from being seized,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

For the first time, charges were brought against M.Azarov in 2023. October month. submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine together with one political assistant of the former prime minister, who until October worked as a civil servant in one of the Kyiv city district administrations.

Mr. Azarov will be tried in absentia, and no information has been provided about when the trial will begin.

Analysts: Russia and the Central African Republic are negotiating the installation of a military base

Russia is negotiating with the Central African Republic (CAR) to establish a Russian military base in the country to further influence the region, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a recent report.

“The Kremlin continues to work to expand Russia’s influence in Africa through the Russian Defense Ministry-controlled Africa Corps and is likely trying to expand Africa Corps operations in Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and CAR,” the report said.

CAR presidential adviser Fidel Ngouandika confirmed that the African country intends to deploy Russian military forces in the region.

“The government has already granted a plot of land in the city of Bereng, located 80 km west of the country’s capital, Bangui,” F. Ngouandika said in a statement to the Russian state media “Tass”.

F. Ngouandika added that the existing infrastructure allows the deployment of 10,000 Russian soldiers in the country.

ISW notes that the two countries have not yet finalized the size of the possible Russian contingent in the CAR or the date of its arrival.

In recent years, Russia’s presence and influence in the landlocked country has been significant. According to the agency, in 2018 Russia sent security contractors from Russia’s Wagner Group to CAR for the first time and provided 1,500 troops, including trainers and soldiers who fought alongside the country’s military. Some of the mercenaries are part of CAR President Faustino-Archange Touadera’s security squad.

Russia’s Wagner group is also linked to several mining companies in the Central African Republic involved in illegal gold mining and trade in Africa.

According to ISW, the ongoing negotiations on the deployment of forces to the CAR indicate that Russia can compensate for some of the manpower shortages that the Russian military faced in 2022 and 2023.

Russia shelled 2 communities in the Sumy region

January 18 Russian forces shelled the Sumy region eight times. Two border communities are said to have been targeted, the military administration of the Sumy region reported.

The Russian military shelled the communities of Bilopilia and Velyka Pysarivka. Throughout the day, Russia attacked border communities with grenade launchers and used a drone to drop mines on the town of Bilopilia.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to civil infrastructure.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, which had about 4,000 inhabitants before the war, experienced the most intense attacks – seven explosions were recorded in the area. The community is located right on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Analysts: Defense forces are rapidly destroying Russian armored vehicles in the direction of Avdijivka

In the direction of Avdijivka, Ukrainian defenders are actively destroying the enemy’s armored vehicles, which the Russians use to support the infantry. Specifically, in this direction, the occupiers lost 41 armored personnel carriers in three days, the analysts of the Institute of Military Research (ISW) noted in the latest report.

The report indicates that Russian troops recently confirmed an advance southwest of Avdijivka.

January 17 released geolocation images reveal that Russian troops have attacked and taken up a position east of Nevelskoye (southwest of Avdiyivka).

January 18 Brigadier General Aleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian military group “Tauride”, said that Russian troops were likely actively using armored vehicles in the direction of Avdiyivka to support and deploy infantry, and that as a result of this tactic, Russian troops lost 41 armored vehicles, including 17 tanks, over the past three days.

The leaders of the country will discuss defense and support for Ukraine with the European Commissioner in Vilnius

Thierry Breton, the member of the European Commission (EC) responsible for the internal market, is coming to Lithuania on Friday.

In meetings with President Gitan Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte, he will discuss cooperation in defense issues to ensure Community security and further military support for Ukraine, as well as the preparation of the European defense industry strategy.

A press conference is planned after the European Commissioner’s meeting with I. Šimonyte.

Th. Bretonas is visiting Lithuania for the third time as a member of this term of the EC – previously he visited Vilnius in May 2021 and March 2022.

The EC is preparing a strategy for the defense industry, which is scheduled to be presented early this year.

