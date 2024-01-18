#Ukrainian #intelligence #fired #target #Petersburg #enemy #felt

All news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found HERE.

Ukrainian intelligence fired on a target near St. Petersburg: “the enemy felt it”

In Russia’s Leningrad region, drones hit an oil storage facility. “RBC-Ukraine” news agency, citing sources in special services, announces that it was a special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence. According to the sources, it is confirmed that the targets have been achieved.

A source told the news agency that it was a Ukrainian military intelligence operation “using modern means available to Ukraine.”

Data on the strike is currently being collected, but the targets have already been confirmed to have been hit, the source said.

According to him, from now on, military facilities in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region are “available to Ukrainian forces”.

Asked if this was the first time Ukrainian drones had managed to reach Russia’s Leningrad region, the source clarified that it was “not the first time, but there are differences and the enemy felt them.”

On Thursday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had shot down one drone near Moscow last night and intercepted another in the northeastern Leningrad region, a region around Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, where such attacks have so far been rare.

“Le Parisien”: France will produce almost 80 self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that his country will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine, Le Parisien reports.

The minister emphasized that in such a situation, when Western aid is running out, France is introducing a war economy.

AFP/Scanpix/CAESAR howitzer on a battlefield in Ukraine

“Ukraine itself is ready to invest part of its resources. It has just purchased six devices at its own expense to launch the initiative,” the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

He also noted that the visit of his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov will take place on Thursday. The defense ministers will visit the Nexter factory in Bourges, where self-propelled howitzers “Caesar” are manufactured.

Meanwhile, Germany announced on Wednesday that it had delivered a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, 8 unnamed armored vehicles, drones, satellite communication terminals and other equipment.

US analysts: Russians do not have the capability to launch an attack in more than one direction

The deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Major General Vadim Skibitsky, said on Wednesday that Russian forces do not have the necessary operational reserves to launch a simultaneous offensive in Ukraine from more than one direction.

He indicated that it was impossible for Russian forces to carry out strategically or operationally significant offensive operations without “powerful” reserves, and implied that Russia had no such reserves. The intelligence official also noted that Russia’s mobilization measures would not necessarily provide the increased personnel needed for a more intensive Russian offensive force.

IMAGO/Scanpix/Russian soldiers

Previously, analysts of the Military Research Institute pointed out that Russia recruits about 30,000 soldiers per month. soldiers used by its army to compensate for losses and form reserve regiments. Meanwhile, in order to create a powerful strategic reserve, Moscow would need to carry out another divisional mobilization, as Russia did in 2022. in September, or large-scale general mobilization.

“V.Skibicki’s statements suggest that while the Russian military is capable of generating enough military power to carry out routine operational-level rotations in Ukraine, Russian forces may not necessarily be able to generate military power at a pace that would allow Russia to quickly restore the operational reserve necessary for one to carry out an attack in several directions,” says the latest report of the Military Research Institute.

NEW | Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, Jan. 17, 2024: Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Deputy Chief reported on Jan. 17 that Russia does not have enough reserves to conduct large-scale offensive operations in several directions at the same time. 1/7 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IEd6oSRVtC — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) January 18, 2024

Other analyst insights:

January 17 The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, reiterated that the abolition of Ukraine’s statehood and independence remains one of the main goals of Russia’s war.

For the first time, Ukraine has successfully used the upgraded hybrid air defense system of Ukraine (FrankenSAM).

January 16 Germany and France announced additional military aid to Ukraine.

The Russian ultranationalist community in 2024. is likely to cement xenophobia and insecurity about Russia’s ethnic composition as core community principles, as Russian ultranationalists continue to use incidents involving migrants and non-ethnic Russian groups to call for anti-migrant policies and signal growing hostility towards non-ethnic Russians in Russia.

In Baimak (Republic of Bashkiria), the conviction of a prominent Bashkir activist by a Russian court led to large-scale protests, prompting a swift response from the Russian government and opposition from Russia’s ultra-nationalist community.

Widespread complaints by Russian military bloggers against a leader of the Uzbek community in Russia have prompted the Russian Investigative Committee to open a criminal investigation, suggesting the Russian government may feel increasing pressure to respond to the demands of military bloggers as the ultranationalist news space centers around xenophobic and anti-migrant ideals.

The Russian military leadership continues to acquit Russian officers in cases related to the strikes in Ukraine, part of an expected effort to improve discipline in the Russian military.

The Kremlin continues its efforts to expand Russian influence in Africa through the Russian Ministry of Defense and African forces under its control.

The threat of US secondary sanctions is reportedly having a major impact on Turkish-Russian financial ties.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov confirmed that the Russian authorities are increasing the contingent of the Russian Guard in occupied Ukraine in order to strengthen the occupation’s control.

Canada has paid for an air defense system, but Ukraine does not have one yet

Canadian authorities have officially asked the United States to provide Ukraine with an air defense system NASAMS, which it paid for about a year ago, as soon as possible, according to the publication “Globe and Mail”.

Canadian officials said the NASAMS system was paid for in March of last year, and its delivery was delayed because the U.S. and Ukrainian governments needed to reach an agreement on foreign sales of military equipment. However, negotiations on this issue are still ongoing.

Air Defense System NASAMS

“Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair apparently met with US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen last week and asked him to speed up the process,” the article said.

It was previously reported that Canada has yet to hand over to Ukraine the NASAMS system it promised a year ago. It is not even known when it will happen.

in 2023 January 10 Ottawa announced that it will provide Ukraine with 406 million dollar anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system, known by the acronym NASAMS. However, a year later, one of the companies involved in the development of this weapon stated that it did not even have a contract.

A spokesman for Canada’s defense ministry said the ministry was working with its American partners to set deadlines.

Russia shot down a drone near Moscow and missiles in Belgorod

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian airstrikes overnight, shooting down a drone near Moscow and missiles over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, officials said Thursday.

“In Podolsk, the air defense repelled an attack by a drone flying towards Moscow,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, adding that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

AFP/Associative photo.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that it shot down one drone near Moscow and intercepted another in the northeastern Leningrad region, a region around Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, that has so far seen such attacks rarely.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has been the scene of sometimes deadly strikes for months.

On Thursday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defenses had shot down 10 missiles aimed at the region.

He added that a woman was injured in the attack, the garage was destroyed, and part of the electricity and gas supply lines were damaged.

On December 30, 25 people were killed and around 100 wounded in Belgorod, the deadliest strike since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine.

Military expert: The Kremlin is closely monitoring Lithuania and what it sees does not make it happy

Military expert Egidijus Papečkys, in a review published on the social network Facebook on Wednesday evening, drew attention to the reports that came out that day that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing the information ground for escalation against the Baltic countries and is in the mood for war with the NATO bloc.

“The Kremlin was disappointed by the fact that the attempted narrative about “Russia’s war against NATO” was calmly denied here and there was no mass unfounded anxiety,” the expert assessed.

In his opinion, V. Putin is resorting to the tactics he knows best: he directly repeats the Nazi rhetoric based on the supposed defense of his compatriots in other countries, although in reality no one is harming those minorities.

“In Russia, both our preparations and support for Ukraine are being followed very closely, and this does not make them happy. You’ve probably already noticed that the aggressor’s propaganda has started to pay us a bit more attention. This means that now, more than ever, you should not be afraid of yourself and share unverified information with others, no matter how tempting it may seem”, E. Papečkys shared his insights.

Speaking about the situation at the front, the military expert indicated that normal battles continue, and their highest intensity is recorded in the regions of Kupjansk, Bakhmut, Avdijivka and Marjinka. However, small attacks continue both in the South and near the Krynkai bridgehead, which the Ukrainians continue to successfully hold.

AFP/Scanpix/Russian President Vladimir Putin

“If there are forces to be deployed, the Russians will try to liquidate the bridgehead when they leave. There is already a slight increase in activity, but the ground here is still firm, and the Ukrainian artillery from the right bank maintains the advantage it has and does not allow the Russians to penetrate forward even in small groups.

E. Papečkis was interested in the video conference organized by V. Putin on Wednesday with members of the government, during which various indicators of the country were discussed. The expert did not evaluate them, noting that “numbers in Russia have other expressions – as much as is needed at that time, so much does a kilogram weigh.”

According to him, during the conference it was mentioned that Russia currently has an extremely low level of unemployment, which is a record and reaches 2.9 percent.

“This number has been ringing for the second year, so it may be fictitious. But the fact that unemployment is low is a fact, and it cannot be otherwise when half a million volunteers put on military uniforms and three hundred thousand of the most capable men are mobilized,” said the military expert.

“Anyway, the situation in the labor market is bad – all the black workers went to war, because they pay a dizzying amount more there,” added E. Papečkys.

However, according to him, it is not yet clear how many of those who served at the front after half a year under the contract, do not want to work after returning and noticed that such a phenomenon is becoming mass.

Vida Press photo/Sanctions against Russia

“The considerable inflation, reaching 7.4 percent, was also mentioned. Just to boast of 7.7 percent. increased wages. I have already discussed why they grew. A large amount of money suddenly appeared in the hands of the population during the war (large salaries for soldiers, one-time and periodic payments, compensations, increased pensions, etc., etc.). As a result, prices are also rising, inflation may be higher than announced, but for now, Russians are generally satisfied – all strata have received money. As the war continues, the problems should begin to rise.”

E. Papečkys guessed that before the elections, during which “Russia will not elect a president, but President V. Putin”, we will hear many beautiful speeches about the growing economy, and the population will receive various monetary gifts from the government (to reach more layers of society).

“Later on, they will decrease a bit,” he emphasized.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had liquidated 780 Russian fighters in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian side has suffered more than 373.6 thousand casualties. loss of life force.

According to the General Staff, 21 tanks, 38 armored fighting vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch missile systems, 39 units of automobile equipment, tankers, fuel tanks and 13 units of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 41 drones and one cruise missile.

J. Biden warned the Republicans: this chaos is useful for V. Putin

US President Joe Biden warned Republicans on Wednesday that blocking vital US military aid to Ukraine threatens the free world after talks with congressional leaders at the White House failed to produce a breakthrough.

US support for Ukraine has dropped significantly, and Republicans are refusing to approve Mr. Biden’s request to allocate $60 billion to Kyiv. dollars (about 55 billion euros) until the Democrats give in to their demands to take measures to curb migration across the Mexican border.

The looming US presidential election in November has intensified this bitter bipartisan battle and is a major concern for Western allies, who fear it could undermine Kyiv’s fight against a Russian invasion.

Lukas Balandis/BNS photo/Joe Bidenas

Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Thursday that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones last night.

In a statement on the Telegram social network, they said that the Russians launched a total of 33 Shahed-136/131 drones from Russia’s Primorsk Akhtarsk region and Kursk region. In addition, two S-300 missiles were launched from Russia’s Belgorod region to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

SIPA/ War in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defenses, operating in the Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions, are said to have shot down 22 drones, while several more drones missed their targets.

The latest massive overnight airstrike by Russian forces came after the Ukrainian foreign minister said Kyiv’s priority was to gain control of Ukraine’s airspace.

At that time, Oleh Synjehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region, announced that one civilian was killed in the shelling of Kupyansk in this northeastern region of Ukraine.

According to his message on the Telegram social network, a 57-year-old woman was killed when the Russians hit the apartment building. Two other men were injured.

A 62-year-old woman who worked as a boiler operator was killed in the attacks in the Kharkiv region late on Wednesday. A 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were injured.

At the beginning of the invasion, Russian forces occupied large parts of the Kharkiv region, but were pushed back after a few months. The region is still under constant shelling.

Ukraine is investigating wiretapping of an investigative journalism group

Ukraine opened an investigation into wiretapping of a prominent anti-corruption journalism group on Wednesday, officials said.

On Tuesday, a video was leaked to YouTube showing employees of the investigative journalism group Bihus using drugs at a company party.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it is investigating what it says is illegal wiretapping.

VALENTYN OGIRENKO / REUTERS

“The SBU believes that the transparent and unhindered work of independent and professional media is an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state,” the statement said.

Mediaruch, the press union of Ukraine, publicly called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to condemn, in its words, a campaign of pressure on journalists.

V. Zelenskis commented on the scandal in an evening address and promised that the security services would conduct a thorough investigation.

“Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable,” he said.

Bihus is one of Ukraine’s most popular investigative journalism sites and has been investigating alleged corruption involving several politicians and businessmen.

“The entire team has been under surveillance for at least several months,” Bihus said in a statement.

“We are currently trying to find out who is behind this attack and are considering contacting law enforcement with a statement to monitor employees,” it added.

Increased Russian activity is recorded along the entire front line

The activity of Russian forces is gradually increasing along the entire front line, according to the analysts of the DeepState project, which relies on data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, after a relative decrease in hostilities during the New Year and Russian Christmas, the number of military clashes with the Russians is increasing.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram/Soldiers of Ukraine

The Russians are said to be continuing to build up capabilities in many areas. As a result, it is expected that in the near future Russian forces will start moving in columns again.

“In any case, the number of forces, means and personnel possessed by the enemy is a threat, so we must not lose our vigilance,” emphasized DeepState.

Analysts of the Institute of Military Research note that there has also been an increase in the number of strikes by Russian drones “Shahed” on Ukrainian positions on the front line.

A well-known Russian military blogger with links to the Kremlin said that the Russian military has recently concentrated artillery and aviation actions in frontline areas. He also wrote that the Russians struck in the hinterland of Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Positional battles are taking place along the entire front line, with neither side claiming to have advanced.

Report an error

