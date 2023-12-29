Ukrainian intelligence revealed two of the Kremlin’s biggest fears

#Ukrainian #intelligence #revealed #Kremlins #biggest #fears

The intelligence service managed to find out that analysts close to the Kremlin were obliged to prepare proposals for the Russian top military and political leadership on how to “more effectively” continue the hostilities.

One of the most important problems of the Moscow regime at the moment is the social consensus and stability of Ukraine, despite the allegedly emerging contradictions in domestic politics.

Ukrainian military intelligence indicated that it is proposed to destroy unity within Ukraine by carrying out several hybrid subversive campaigns and at the same time continuing intensive hostilities.

The main goals of such measures are to discredit the mobilization process, to facilitate the large-scale outflow of people from Ukraine and to inspire regional fragmentation.

At the same time, according to the military intelligence service, the so-called Kremlin analysts believe that there are no political forces left in Ukraine capable of changing the vector of the country’s development, and the number of those who once supported the “Russian world” has significantly decreased.

Earlier, the representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadim Skibicki, revealed the two biggest phobias of Kremlin leaders.

“What are they most afraid of?” Very simply two things. The first is the change of regime in Moscow. And the second is the division or disintegration of Russia. Accordingly, in order to preserve this, Russia pursues the kind of policy it is pursuing today,” he noted.

V. Skibickis also reminded that in 2024 The stated goals of Russia’s war against Ukraine are to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain control over all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

