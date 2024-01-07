Ukrainian intelligence: Vladimir Putin uses at least three deputies

#Ukrainian #intelligence #Vladimir #Putin #deputies

According to observers, the Russian president’s neck appeared out of alignment with his body, and his head looked as if it had been misplaced on top of the man broadcast on television.

Do stuntmen help cover up the president’s death?

“The fact that Vladimir Putin uses second-in-commands is confirmed by many sources,” said A. Yusov. – This is no longer news or something to prove to the world. The technology of backups has been used before and is being used now, especially by Vladimir Putin or people from his entourage who influence the situation in the Kremlin.”

Yusov alluded to claims by some Russian sources that Putin is dead and replaced by doubles manipulated by shadowy Kremlin operatives led by the West-hating Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Others believe that the understudies are being used because Putin is gravely ill or hiding in a bunker, paranoid about his safety, the Daily Mail reports.

Andrijus Yusov’s boss, General Kyryla Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence board, said last year that he had not seen the real Putin since 2022. of June

Doubles are constantly monitored, controlled and even operated

“We know at least three second-in-commands,” A. Jusovas said during the interview. – They live under constant surveillance. These are people who really don’t belong to themselves. They are not entities that … under certain circumstances can be used to implement various scenarios that various representatives of the Kremlin authorities are considering for themselves. So it is obvious that their fate is, let’s say, not enviable.”

Vladimir Putin

(11 photos)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin in Kyrgyzstan (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un shook hands at the cosmodrome in Russia (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

V. Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

Vladimir Putin (photo by SCANPIX)

“They are constantly being trained and undergoing surgery to completely conform to a certain overall appearance. And, of course, constant full control,” Andrijus Jusovas said.

He denied that Putin’s alleged second-in-command are being kept together: “They are not kept in one place. Obviously, the information about them is very closed and not yet fully determined. That they don’t live a free life is also true.”

According to A. Yusov, V. Putin’s deputies don’t even live in the same city: “They don’t play tennis, two Putins at the same time. They don’t drink tea together, well, we won’t see that kind of picture.”

You can be killed after completing the role

They may be paid to play Putin, but they may also be obedient out of “fear” or “blackmail.” Yusov warned that the second-in-command could be “destroyed” after their role ends, lest they reveal how they defrauded millions of Russians by pretending to be Vladimir Putin.

He said that “getting rid of unnecessary people” is not a problem for Russian special services, especially inside Russia.

Different versions of Vladimir Putin

Political analyst and professor Valery Solovey claims that the second-in-command is used because the real V. Putin died in 2023. in October He showed video and photos of the Russian president’s New Year’s addresses – this year and two years ago.

“You can easily see and, most importantly, hear two COMPLETELY different people,” V. Solovey wrote.

Compared to 2024 Putin, 2022 version appears with a noticeably bloated face.