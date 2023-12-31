Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People

#Ukrainian #Missile #Hits #Russian #City #Belgorod #Kills #People

Moscow –

A missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod has killed up to 18 people. Russia promised to respond to the Ukrainian attack.

“In Belgorod, the death toll reached 18 people,” said a Russian Emergency Situations Ministry statement posted to Telegram and added that 111 people were injured, reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023).

The ministry’s statement came as the UN Security Council prepared to begin emergency meetings on the attack called by Russia.

The attack on Saturday (30/12) was said to be one of the deadliest attacks in Russia since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia Vows ‘Punishment’

Russia accused Ukraine of targeting civilians in the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets. Moscow also vowed to take revenge for the attack which killed dozens of people and injured dozens more.

“It was an attack that will not go unpunished,” Moscow said.

The attack came a day after Ukraine said a series of Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities had killed at least 39 people and injured dozens more.

“New attacks on Saturday caused more casualties in the northeastern city of Kharkiv,” Ukrainian officials said.

Belgorod lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly hit by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv forces.

Unverified footage showed debris strewn on the street and smoke billowing from burning cars in the city center. Russia said two Vilkha missiles and a Czech-made rocket were used in the attack on Belgorod.

The UN Security Council will convene on Saturday at 16.00 New York time (21.00 GMT) to discuss the attack on Belgorod. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to speak on Sunday, New Year’s Eve, as the conflict approaches its second anniversary next February.

