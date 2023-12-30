#Ukrainian #soldier #left #bank #Dnieper #side #whats

The Associated Press news agency shared the story of a Russian military officer who said he helped Ukrainian special forces secure part of the left bank of the Dnieper this fall.

Soldiers of Ukraine’s elite special forces unit “Center 73” have been trying to capture Russian positions along the Dnieper River for several months, but after Russian forces blew up the Kachovka dam in June, when the spilled water flooded villages and towns, Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat.

A month later, when the water receded, Russian troops took the initiative.

According to the AP article, one unit of “Centro 73” was tasked with retaking an island near the village of Krynkai, but Kremlin forces pushed them back with heavy shelling and a hail of Iskander missiles.

