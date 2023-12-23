#Ukrainian #Soldiers #Attack #Run #Bullets #Lack #Ammunition #Shooting #Limited

Ukrainian Soldiers Cannot Attack Because They Run Out of Bullets, Experiencing a Severe Ammunition Shortage

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Several media reports state that the Ukrainian army is suffering from a severe shortage of ammunition.

The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian troops were suffering from a shortage of artillery shells on the front lines.

This ammunition shortage raised doubts about their ability to survive the fight against Russian forces.

The newspaper, citing Ukrainian sources, indicated that a lack of artillery shells caused some military units to cancel planned attacks.

American newspapers indicated that a lack of ammunition prompted some Ukrainian military units to cancel planned attacks.

In addition, the fatigue suffered by soldiers on various battlefields stretched from Kharkov province in the east to Kherson in the west and south, passing through the Donbass region with its two parts, Lugansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia.

The Washington Post report confirmed that ammunition shortages are raising concerns about Kiev and the status of its troops in the fighting at a time when American and European aid is delayed.

This occurred as Russian troops made progress in various combat axes, especially in Donetsk Province, where Russian troops advanced in Avdiivka and west of Marinka and east of Bakhmut, despite reports of the downing of 3 Russian Su-34 fighters.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the interception and destruction of 3 Russian Su-34 fighters in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said what happened was an advantage for the Air Force and the direct action of the Odessa Battalion.

36 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

On the ground, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, that Russian air defense systems were able to destroy 36 Ukrainian drones in the last hours.

Additionally, the ministry stated that soldiers from a motorized rifle unit of the 6th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s “Western” group of forces controlled and defended a useful defensive line in the direction of Kubyansk, according to Russia’s Sputnik news site.

Russian Defense added to journalists: “Units of the Russian ‘Western’ group opened fire on a separate offensive grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kubyansk in the area of ​​special military operations, and Russian troops neutralized these attacks while maintaining the defense of very important positions.”