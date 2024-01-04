Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy the Russian “big gun”

A war blogger who goes by the pseudonym Tendar wrote about it on the X social network. He also shared a video of the destruction of the mortar.

The 2S4 Tiulpan (Tulip), a giant 240-millimeter mortar mounted on a self-propelled platform, is the largest mortar system currently in use in the world.

“This Russian Tulip was detected by the Ukrainian Shadow unit and later destroyed. A powerful explosion simply engulfed everything around,” wrote war blogger Tendar.

The main purpose of this mortar is to destroy fortresses and fortified defensive positions, as well as cities and enemy equipment. In the Russian war against Ukraine, the occupiers used these mortars mainly to destroy fortified targets.

The 2S4 Tiulpan self-propelled mortar was developed in the late 1960s. The first prototype was completed in 1969. It entered the arsenal of the Soviet army in 1971. About 450 of these artillery systems were produced.

Until 2018 The Russian army operated 40 of these artillery systems, and another 390 were kept in storage. From 2022 Russian 2S4 Tiulpan mortars were widely used during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A number of these mortars were lost during the battle.

This artillery system is not very accurate, but its 240 mm shells allow for very strong hits.

The 2S4 self-propelled mortars, superior in caliber to their Western counterparts, can fire a variety of warheads, including explosive, incendiary, nuclear, and others.

The basic ammunition of the mortar consists of high-explosive projectiles “53-F-864” weighing about 130 kg, with a maximum fire range of almost 10 km. The mortar can use relatively rare 3F2 rocket shells weighing about 230 kg, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 20 km.

according to "Military Today", "Militarnyj" and other sources.

