Ukrainian women who lost their sons in the war are on the verge of madness

This time I interviewed several mothers who lost their sons who fought heroically in the Ukrainian war.

Lawyer Olena Avilova hoped that her only son Andrei would also become a lawyer and persuaded him to study law. In 2014, while studying in the first year, the boy unexpectedly dropped out of school and secretly went to fight with the Donbas separatists, who were incited by Moscow to rebel against Kyiv.

Her son’s decision caused great anxiety to her mother, and with this cunning and the help of officers she knew, she managed to bring the eighteen-year-old Andrei home from the front after a few weeks and persuaded her to continue her studies. Since the boy continued to insist that if he stayed at home in the future, he would feel ashamed of his inactivity during the war, the mother persuaded her son to provide other help to the front – by collecting funds for weapons and equipment.

After graduating from law school, Andrey told his mother that he was not interested in her profession and went to work in a restaurant. There, he tried various positions – from support worker to waiter-bartender, manager – and told his mother that he liked this kind of business, and in the future he would open his own cafe.

Olena Avilova loved her only son very much

When Moscow launched an attack on Ukraine in 2022, 26-year-old Andrei volunteered to join the Kraken assault brigade.

“At that time, my son already lived in another apartment with his future wife, he supported himself, so I knew that I wouldn’t change his decision and I didn’t try to talk him out of it, I just asked him to be careful and started praying to God to protect him,” said mother Olena.

The woman remembered that her son’s favorite toys as a child were guns and he usually drew war, as if he had a feeling that he would have to fight.

“Andrej didn’t want me to worry, so he never told me about the dangers he experienced, but said that everything was fine with him, that all his friends were healthy, although in reality, their assault squad went on the most risky missions, from which some of the soldiers never returned,” said my mother.

The fact that their squad was sent to command the city of Balaklia, Olena learned when she was informed about the death of her son. The boy was killed along with two comrades instantly when shrapnel from a bomb exploded nearby shook their bodies.

Grateful for the quick liberation, the residents of Balaklia built a monument to the dead half a year later, and they were awarded posthumously. But Olena is not comforted by this.

“When Andrei was killed, I felt that my life was over, that I no longer saw the meaning in any activity, and I stopped going to church and praying because I was disappointed in God,” said the woman.

Andrejus Avilovs Pilgrimas

After some time, Olena remembered her son’s dream of having his own cafe and decided to realize it.

Mom opened a small cafe in the center of Kharkiv, which she called “Pilgrim” (Ukrainian: “Polomnik”), because Andrejus, who loved to travel, fought at the front under that nickname. Military items were used for the interior of the cafe, and soldiers who enter here can drink coffee for free.

Olena hung on the wall not only photos of her son, but also several dozen of his dead comrades. “A year has passed since Andrei’s death, but the pain has not subsided, sometimes tears start to flow even at work, during the court proceedings. The cafe is not profitable, but I will try to maintain it so that my son’s comrades and the relatives of the fallen fighters have a place to choose, and others do not forget who they have to be grateful to for the fact that their settlements were liberated,” said Olena.

A week after Pilgrim’s death, another member of the “Kraken” squad, 24-year-old Volodymyr Halecki, who went by the nickname Warsaw, fell. This nickname was given to the boy because he returned from Warsaw, the capital of Poland, where he studied medicine together with his brother Jan, who was two years younger, to defend his homeland.

Volodymyr Haleckis Warsaw

“When the war broke out, I didn’t feel much anxiety in my heart, because both sons were safe in Poland, but the elder’s unexpected announcement that he would go to the front caused me almost hysteria,” said mother Svetlana, who lives in the town of Berdychiv.

The woman could not believe her son’s decision, because Vova was very peaceful and artistic, slow-tempered and taciturn, he did not attend sports training, but a music school.

“My father was a soldier, I knew about the dangers and horrors of war from his stories, so I didn’t want my sons to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps, and I not only didn’t buy them any toy weapons when I was a child, but also forbade them from playing wars,” said my mother.

After Volodymyr’s death, Svetlana looked through his childhood belongings and found a hidden notebook in which he drew weapons and military battles without his mother’s knowledge.

The guy applied to the Kraken assault brigade because the flag and emblems of the brigade contain a lot of Norse mythology, which he also admired. During the funeral, the mother learned from her son’s combat friends that he planned to join the French Legion after the war and continue his dangerous service.

“Since there is a lack of medics at the front, Volodymyr was very protected by his comrades-in-arms, they always told him to go in the middle of the squad. That’s why he reassured me that nothing bad would happen, because he doesn’t kill anyone, he just saves,” said my mother.

In reality, the guy knew that during every battle some of his comrades were killed and he even sensed his own death, because a few days before it he said to one of his friends: “I will not see the end of the war.” The soldier was killed in command of Izium by shrapnel from a bomb, four months after returning to help his motherland.

During the funeral, the son’s comrades told that Volodymyr had acquired the nickname of the Conciliator at the front, because he did not like conflicts and reconciled all those who argued. In addition, he was very dutiful – even after the battles, he made tired soldiers learn the basics of first aid so that they could save the lives of their friends.

The mother found out about Volodymyr’s death while vacationing with her younger son in Spain, when a man called and told her the terrible news.

“I went through such despair that I couldn’t stand on my feet and they had to take me to the airport in a wheelchair,” said the mother sadly.

The woman admits that she could not believe that her son was gone for a long time, because she felt that he was standing next to her, behind her, but she was not able to turn around fast enough to see her son.

“For a mother, losing her son is like losing a part of herself. After burying mine, I realized that I am no longer afraid to die myself”, – this is how Svetlana described the pain.

The mother of her sons rarely dreams, but she remembers the visions very well.

“The last time I dreamed that I was dancing tango with Volodymyr, he was so bright and cheerful, and I was crying. He asked me why are you crying, I’ll be back soon, and disappeared, and I woke up in tears,” said the mother.

Svetlana Halecka liked to travel with her son Volodymyr

“I still cry at any moment and at any place, my husband hides his tears so I can’t see, my younger son has gone from being active to being quiet and withdrawn, and my grandfather, whom Volodymyr loved very much and promised to cure all diseases after graduating from medical school, starts to cry as soon as he hears his name”, Svetlana finished the conversation.

The mayor’s office of Berdychev decided to name one of the city’s streets after Volodymyr Halecki. The boy’s father, Gennadyj, the head of a food production company, began to bring support to the front after his son became a soldier, which he did not stop doing even after Volodymyr’s death.

One homeless cat always sleeps on the soldier’s grave. The mother thinks of her feeling that her son loved those animals very much when he was alive. Volodymyr brought the homeless cat Matilda home as a teenager and raised him, although his mother forbade him, and in the photos sent from the front, his son is also often surrounded by cats.