#Ukrainians #celebrate #Christmas #time

Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas at a different time than Russian Orthodox from this year under a new system. This is another step to eliminate all traces of Russian influence, wrote.

The newspaper explained that the majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, so normally it should be celebrated on January 7. However, according to the new system, with the consent of the country’s main church

like other European countries, they will celebrate the holiday of love on December 25.

recalled that Moscow’s attack in February 2022 led many Ukrainians to reject the Russian language and culture, including historical ties to the former ruler of Kiev.

***

Opening image illustration. Photo: OZGE ELIF KIZIL / ANADOLU / ANADOLU VIA AFP