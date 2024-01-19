Ukrainians leaving Poland? Many people withdrew from ZUS

#Ukrainians #leaving #Poland #people #withdrew #ZUS

After Russia attacked Ukraine militarily in February 2022, many Ukrainians – especially women and children – left the country, most often seeking help in neighboring Poland. However, not everyone plans to stay with us permanently. The outflow of Ukrainians from Poland to other European countries has begun to increase in recent months.

According to ZUS data, 759 thousand people with Ukrainian citizenship paid contributions in December 2023. That’s 6.9 thousand. less compared to November. A larger decline occurred earlier in January last year, when 8.2 thousand. Ukrainians were withdrawn from ZUS. However, in total, the number of Ukrainians insured in Poland increased by 13.4 thousand in 2023.

Ukrainians leave Poland for Germany, the Netherlands and Norway



Meanwhile, Business Insider Polska notes that there is one more indicator that proves the gradual outflow of Ukrainians from Poland. We are talking about Eurostat data on beneficiaries of temporary aid in individual European Union countries. According to statistics, at the end of December 2023, 951.4 thousand people lived in Poland. such people from Ukraine, which means a decrease by 5.3 thousand. compared to the same month a year earlier.

Eurostat data also shows which countries recorded the largest inflow of Ukrainians who were beneficiaries of temporary aid, and this may suggest where people with Ukrainian passports leaving Poland migrate. It is no surprise that Germany took the podium – the number of Ukrainians in our western neighbor increased by as many as 275.4 thousand in December. Every year. The next countries were the Netherlands (an increase of 35.5 thousand) and Norway (an increase of 33.2 thousand). The EU country that has recorded the fastest loss of Ukrainians is the Czech Republic – in November 2023, 55,000 emigrated from there. people with a Ukrainian passport year by year.