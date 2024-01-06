ULA | Peregrine Mission One mission profile

#ULA #Peregrine #Mission #mission #profile

One of this year’s most important American missions, which can start after a significant delay, carries primacy from several points of view.

The United States is going to the moon again. If we consider that at the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1970s, astronauts already landed on the surface of our celestial companion six times, then perhaps this mission would not be such a novelty, but this is not the case at all! In many ways, Peregrine Mission One represents a first: in December 1972, i.e. after the landing of Apollo-17, an American lander could reach the surface of the Moon again, but Peregrine could do so as the first commercial space vehicle. Plus, a brand new vehicle, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, will launch Peregrine, making for a truly interesting mission!

Start time, location: January 8, 2024 8:18 AM, Cape Canaveral, Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41), Florida, USA

Client: Astrobotic Technology

Organizer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Launcher: the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket

Cargoes: Peregrine lunar lander + other payloads

Total weight of cargo: 1283 kg

Course: Trans Lunar Injection (TLI)

Degree Return: the Vulcan rocket cannot do this, the first stage will fall back into the Atlantic Ocean

Live stream: live broadcast in Hungarian on our Spacejunkie Youtube channel, as well as in English on ULA’s official YouTube channel

Mission outcome: –

Infographic: Gábor Séra (spacejunkie.hu)



The mission is in numbers

This will be:

– ULA’s 1st launch this year, 159th overall

– the 1st flight of the Vulcan Centaur

– mission 2 of the Artemis Program

– the 7th launch attempt in 2024, including all missions worldwide

Mission Details

As we already wrote in the introduction, a historic mission will take place, and ULA contributes to this with one of the most critical parts, the launch. The Vulcan launch vehicle can immediately debut on such a far-reaching and important mission without any kind of test flight, which is already quite a risk, but there was no other option available to the consortium in order to be able to complete the launch of the payload according to the contract.

Peregrine Mission One, also known as NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, is being implemented. The essence of this program is that the space agency commissioned a total of 14 commercial partners to deliver either its own or NASA’s instrument package, rover or other spacecraft to the Moon in the name of cost-effectiveness. One such partner is Astrobotic Technology, whose Peregrine lander will attempt to be the first commercial spacecraft to land on the surface of the Moon while carrying several different payloads.

Another designation for the mission is CERT-1 (Certification Flight 1), which refers to the first “test flight” of the Vulcan Centaur.

Flight profile

The two BE-4 main engines of the rocket start at T-5 seconds, then the two lateral solid propellant auxiliary rockets (SRBs) are also ignited, and at T+1 second the vehicle lifts off from the launch pad. The carrier reaches the atmospheric layer with the highest aerodynamic load (Max-Q) at 1 minute 16 seconds, and after the SRBs run out of propellant, they detach from the fuselage at T+1:50. The main engines terminate at T+4:58, and 7 seconds later the first stage detaches from the Centaur V upper stage. This stage’s two RL-10CX engines will start and stop twice to put Peregrine into the correct lunar orbit. The payload will detach at T+50:26, marking the end of the launch process, but the entire mission itself will last nearly 4.5 hours, as the engines will fire up once more to set the stage for reentry. According to ULA’s official infographic, the mission will end at 4 hours 24 minutes 44.5 seconds, as the Centaur V second stage is still being tested after separation.

Source: ULA



Astrobotic Technology and the Peregrine Lander

Founded in 2007 in Pittsburgh, the private company won NASA’s $79.5 million contract in May 2019 to deliver various payloads to the Moon. For this, they had to develop a landing unit that meets the technological requirements of the 21st century in terms of control, navigation, propulsion and computer system. In addition to the Peregrine lander, the company also began development of the larger Griffin lunar rover under another CLPS contract.

In the case of the Peregrine lunar lander, shortly after the contract was awarded, it was announced that ULA’s new generation Vulcan Centaur rocket would launch to the moon. The spacecraft will act as a transport vehicle, it will not contain any scientific instruments. The payloads and instrument packages it transports are cargoes from several different countries: in addition to the United States, Hungary, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, and even the Seychelles send some kind of device or object.

Regarding its technical parameters, the Peregrine is 1.9 meters high and 2.5 meters wide, its total weight is 1283 kg, of which 90 kg is the weight of the transported space equipment. It is powered by a solar panel on top, and cooled by radiators mounted on the sides. The main structure is made of aluminum alloy. Its interior space is mainly filled with fuel tanks covered with gold foil, next to which is the mounting surface for payloads. Five auxiliary engines are responsible for propulsion, each capable of exerting a thrust of 667 N, a total of 3335 N. In addition to these, 12 nozzles with a thrust of 45 N (Attitude and Control System, ACS) will also help with proper navigation. The drive-control unit operates with hypergolic propellant, the fuel is monomethylhydrazine, and the oxidizer is nitrous oxide.

According to the plans, the moon landing can be attempted in February Gulf of Viscosity in an area called NASA only calls this part a “geological mystery” because of the sprawling features of the surface.

Illustration of Peregrine: Source: Astrobotic

Originally, 24 spacecraft would have launched with Peregrine, but due to technical complications, this was eventually reduced to 21, which will be distributed among the above-mentioned partners as follows:

NASA: 6 pieces

Hungary, Mexico, United Kingdom, Japan, Seychelles: 1 each

Germany: 2 pieces

Other American entities: 8 pieces

NASA’s six instrument packages were produced by four different centers:

Near-Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System ( NIRVSS ) is Neutron Spectrometer System ( NSS ): Ames Research Center

) is Neutron Spectrometer System ( ): Ames Research Center Laser Retroreflector Array ( LRA ) és Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer ( PITMS ): Goddard Space Flight Center (the latter unit with the contribution of ESA)

) és Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer ( ): Goddard Space Flight Center (the latter unit with the contribution of ESA) Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer ( LETS ): Johnson Space Center

): Johnson Space Center Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL): Langley Research Center

Near-Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System (NIRVSS)

It will measure surface and subsurface hydration, carbon dioxide and methane—resources that can potentially be mined on the Moon—while also mapping surface temperature and changes in the landing site.

Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS)

It will look for signs of water ice near the surface of the Moon by measuring the hydrogen content of the material at the landing site, and will also determine the composition of the regolith there.

Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA)

The LRA is an assembly of approximately 1.25 cm reflectors. A special mirror used for distance measurement mounted on the lander. The mirror reflects laser light from other orbiting and landing spacecraft to pinpoint the lander’s position.

Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS)

It will characterize the lunar exosphere after landing and landing and during the lunar day to understand the release and movement of volatiles. The device is a collaboration between NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, The Open University (OU), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS)

The radiometer will collect information about the Moon’s radiation environment. This hardware was already tested on the first unmanned flight of the Orion spacecraft in 2014, so it is considered a proven tool.



Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL)

NDL uses LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to determine Peregrine’s precise speed and position for landing on the Moon.



The mission is also of Hungarian interest

The Peregrine’s mission will also be of great importance from a domestic point of view, as the Space Time Plaque of Puli Space will also be placed on the space vehicle, which is a 20×20 cm engraved aluminum plate and, among other things, will also commemorate the legendary Golden Team (about this, Tibor Pacher, the company its founder and manager were discussed in more detail in this article). 21 lunar notes were added, you can read more about them here.

Plaque going to the moon. Source: Tibor Pacher/Puli Space Other important space tools and objects

Terrain Relative Navigation

Astrobotic will deliver its Terrain Relative Navigation (TRN) sensor demonstrator unit to the surface as a payload on its first lunar mission. TRN will enable spacecraft to perform landings on various celestial body surfaces with an unparalleled accuracy of less than 100 meters. The TRN sensor is being developed by Astrobotic with the Johnson Space Center, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Moog as part of NASA’s $10 million Tipping Point contract.

Iris Lunar Rover

Carnegie Mellon University students, staff and professors are working with Astrobotic to develop space robotics technology. CMU developed and manufactured the mini-rover called Iris as part of the current mission, but also plays a role as a subcontractor in the Astrobotic MoonRanger lunar rover mission.

M-42

This radiation detector will be launched to the Moon as a supplement to the experiment carried out during the Artemis-1 mission. These sensors accurately measure the radiation levels that astronauts will encounter during their journey to and from the Moon. Data from the Artemis-1 and Peregrine missions will improve understanding of lunar spaceflight environmental conditions for astronaut health, as space radiation will be one of the most important risks for the future of human space exploration.

Celestis Memorial Spaceflights

This special cargo is not a scientific or technical instrument, but a capsule that is released on its way to interstellar space and the infinite outer space. Description of Celestis company: “…contains smaller, custom-made and inscribed individual capsules containing cremated remains, unique DNA samples from the entire human genome, and names and messages from well-wishers around the world.”



The Peregrine is already in the Vulcan hold. Photo: ULA



The Vulcan launch vehicle

After several years of slippage, delays due to so many technical problems, accidents and external influencing factors, ULA can finally present its next-generation launch vehicle, which will be the first vehicle designed entirely in-house (the creation of the members of the Delta rocket family and the Atlas-V is still in the It happened before the merger of Lockheed Martin and Boeing Defense, Space & Security). It will replace the two carriers currently in use, the Delta IV Heavy and the Atlas-V (the former is scheduled to have only one final flight in the spring, the latter will fly for years, but due to the termination of the contract for the production of Russian RD-180 engines ULA manufactures only 18 carriers, and will later phase out this type as well).

In terms of dimensions, the Vulcan is 61.6 meters high, with a total fuselage diameter of 5.4 meters. Similar to the Atlas-V, this rocket can be equipped with two different sizes, a shorter 15.5-meter and a longer 21.3-meter streamlined payload fairing or nose cone, which will make the carrier more versatile. On the current mission, the Vulcan will be equipped with the shorter nose cone.

The first stage tanks are made of aluminum and hold more than 450 tons of liquefied oxygen and natural gas (the latter almost entirely pure methane), making Vulcan ULA’s first metalox-powered vehicle. The main engine is the BE-4 rocket engine developed by Blue Origin, each capable of exerting a thrust of 2.45 MN. Similarly to the Atlas-V, the vehicle can be equipped with solid rocket boosters (SRB) to further increase thrust. The Graphite Epoxy Motor, or GEM-63XL units for short, are manufactured by Northrop Grumman, and depending on the nature of the given mission, two (VC2), four (VC4), or even six (VC6) SRBs can be attached to the fuselage, but of course without them the rocket can also launch. On the current mission, the rocket is launched with the VC2 signal. The 21.8-meter GEM-63XL is made of graphite-epoxy composite and has a thrust of 2.04 MN, making it much larger and stronger than previous versions.

The structure of the rocket. Source: ULA

A further development is the second or upper Centaur V stage. Centaur’s development dates back to 1958, the most recent modification was in 2002 for the Centaur III used for Atlas-V, compared to which the current, most advanced version contains significant changes. Instead of the previous one, it received two Aerojet Rocketdyne RL-10CX engines, its length has not changed, but its diameter has increased to 5.4 meters instead of the previous 3.1 meters, so it can accommodate 54 tons of propellant instead of 21 tons, so it can last up to 12 hours ( !) can perform more than 7 engine restarts during the entire operating time.

Infographic: ULA

We covered the developments related to Vulcan in several of our previous articles, you can find them at the following links:

The first Vulcan rocket on the SLC-41 launch pad on Jan. on the 5th. Photo: ULA