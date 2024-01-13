Ulda Briež’s photo exhibition “Brīvam būt” will open in Liepāja’s concert hall

The photographs created by the master reflect Latvian cultural authorities in various moments of their lives in the period from 1966 to 2010. The exhibition was supplemented with important cultural people from Liepāja, creating a total of more than 80 photographs.

Liepāja is the place where Uldis Briedis forged his characteristic photographer’s handwriting and at the same time documented the difficult time before the Revival for the cultural people associated with Liepāja.

Photo: Uldis Briedis/Liepaja.lv

The organizers of the exhibition say: “Uldis Briedis has already passed away, but he managed to take a direct and active part in the selection of photo exhibits for this personal exhibition. We are sure that he and the cultural personalities he portrayed will remain for a long time in the history of Latvian photography.”

Actor and public worker Ävalds Valters. Photo: Uldis Briedis

Photographer Uldas Briež’s portraits of Latvian cultural personalities were created as photo records of the signs, events and spirit of their time. They have a documentary and at the same time timeless character. The characters’ faces are captured in unpredictable moments, allowing the viewer to encounter the essence of creativity – a sense of inner freedom, which, despite the external framework of time, is in continuous connection with the source and truth.

Actress Katríne Pasternak. Photo: Uldis Briedis/Lielais Dzintars

The exhibition features portraits of Imantas Ziedonis, Raimonds Paulus, Mirdza Martinsones, Katrīna Pasternaks, Mārtiņš Braun, Uldas Stabulnieks, Erik Hanberg, Egon Livs, Haralds Sīmanis and other personalities. They embody the feeling of Latvia, which resides in people’s subconscious, handed down from generation to generation, but which people lose moment by moment in everyday life.

