Umbrella forecast for the time of your return on the 19th: Rain in western Japan, mainly on the Pacific side, snow and rain north of Hokuriku (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 19, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

On the night of the 19th, it rained widely in western Japan. There are places in Kyushu that get heavy snow even in flat areas, so be careful where you step. Hokuriku will experience intermittent rain and snow, and the Sea of ​​Japan side of Tohoku and Hokkaido will see some drizzle.

Widespread rain in western Japan; heavy snow possible even in flat areas in Kyushu

A low pressure system accompanied by a front is expected to move south of Shikoku on the night of the 19th. In western Japan, it rains mainly on the Pacific side, so please bring a large umbrella.

It looks like there will be some places in Okinawa where it will rain from around noon. Rain falls from Kyushu to Kinki, mainly on the Pacific side, and in places in the Tokai region (Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture). It will snow at higher elevations. As cold air flows into Kyushu, there is a risk of snow falling and accumulating even in flat areas by the evening. Please be careful of frozen roads.

It will snow and rain intermittently in Hokuriku, and there will be some places with thunder at night. In many places on the Japan Sea side of Tohoku and Hokkaido, the snow stops around noon, but it is likely to snow again at night. There may be places where the weather is swollen and visibility is poor. In areas where snowfall has increased rapidly, be careful of avalanches and snow falling from roofs.

