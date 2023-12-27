UN Appoints Former Dutch Deputy Prime Minister as Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator

#Appoints #Dutch #Deputy #Prime #Minister #Gaza #Humanitarian #Coordinator

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, NEW YORK — Former Dutch deputy prime minister and Middle East expert Sigrid Kaag has been appointed head of the UN Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator for Gaza. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ announcement came after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution asking him to appoint a Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator.

Currently, humanitarian agencies say more than two million Gaza civilians are in dire need of food, clean water and medicine. Kaag is fluent in Arabic and five other languages.

“(Kaag) will bring his abundant experience in politics, humanitarian, and development as well as diplomacy to his new position,” said Guterres, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Kaag will start his term of office on January 8. “He will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Guterres said.

The UN Secretary General added that Kaag would also establish a UN mechanism to speed up the delivery of aid through countries not involved in the conflict. Israel blocked the delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel to Gaza after Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that so far Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed around 20,900 Palestinians including women and children. After pressure from the United States (US), Israel allowed a small amount of aid to be sent through Egypt.

However, according to UN agencies, only 10 percent of the food needed by residents entering Gaza. Last week Israel opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing to Gaza and aid truck traffic rose. But the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) attacked Israel on Thursday (21/12/2023) stopping the collection of aid.

Kaag worked in the Middle East for many years, including in the Palestinian territories. He began working for the UN in 1994 in Sudan and for UNRWA and regional director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Middle East.

He also served as assistant director of the UN Development Program, chaired the UN mission to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons and was UN special representative for Lebanon until October 2017.

Then Kaag served as minister of trade and development for the Dutch government. In 2018 she became the Netherlands’ first female foreign minister. Most recently she served as deputy prime minister and the Netherlands’ first female finance minister since January 2022.

source: AP