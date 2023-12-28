UN Appoints Sigrid Kaag as Special Aid Coordinator for Gaza

#Appoints #Sigrid #Kaag #Special #Aid #Coordinator #Gaza

Thursday, 28 Dec 2023 11:02 WIB

The UN appoints Sigrid Kaad as special humanitarian coordinator for Gaza. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

United Nations (PBB) pointed Sigrid Kaag as a special coordinator for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement, the UN said Sigrid Kaag would become the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator in Gaza starting January 8 2024.

“In this role he will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the UN statement said, as quoted .

“He will also establish a mechanism to speed up aid to Gaza, through countries not involved in the conflict,” the statement continued.

The appointment of Kaag is part of the resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) which was adopted last Friday (22/12), to increase humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Currently Kaag is at the end of his term as Minister of Finance of the Netherlands.

A veteran UN diplomat, he also headed a team of international weapons experts, tasked with overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical stockpile.

Last Friday’s UNSC resolution did not call for a ceasefire, despite repeated postponements of voting and intense negotiations to avoid a US veto.

The latest resolution calls for “urgent measures to immediately enable safe, unimpeded and expanded humanitarian access and create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”.

In the midst of Israel’s increasingly brutal aggression in Gaza, the US chose to abstain from the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.

The US and Israel rejected the ceasefire contained in the resolution, because they considered it would only benefit the Hamas group.

Instead, the US only supports a “pause of fighting”, in order to free the more than 100 hostages still in Gaza.

To date, the Palestinian Health Authority in Gaza says nearly 21 thousand people have died after the Israeli aggression began on October 7.

It is suspected that there are still thousands of other dead and missing people buried under rubble and collapsed buildings in Gaza.

