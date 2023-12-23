UN concerned about political crisis in Guinea-Bissau –

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said this Thursday, 21st, that he is following with concern the developments of the current political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.

In a message issued by the spokesperson, and released by the UN press services, António Guterres calls on all parties to respect the Constitution and engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve their political differences.

The note states that the special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, the former head of Mozambican diplomacy, Leonardo Simão, “is in contact with relevant stakeholders and is ready to engage with the country’s political leadership and other parties relevant stakeholders”.

In the message, cited by Lusa, António Guterres emphasizes collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international actors.

