UN Court today begins trial of the case brought by Pretoria in favor of Palestine

The USA considers the South African complaint to be a work of diversion, and Tel Aviv considers Pretoria to be a hypocrite. And he promises to defend himself.

The International Court of Justice, the main judicial body of the UN, begins today to hear the arguments of reason from South Africa, which filed a genocide case against Israel, due to the military technique that the Jews are using in the war against Hamas in Palestine.

Nelson Mandela’s country, which suffered from racial segregation until the end of the last century, has no doubt that Israel is opting for a strategy of total elimination of the Palestinians.

Before initiating the process, Cyril Ramaphosa’s government called its ambassador to Israel for consultations, and later its Parliament, the Bicameral Legislature of Pretoria, formed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, determined the cut in the relationship with Tel Aviv.

The position of repudiation of South Africa, a territory that is now dangerous for Jews, given the increase in anti-Semitism, is not new, but it has intensified.

For Israel, South Africa has become radicalized, and some observers are of the opinion that the new form of South African action results from the antagonism between the West and BRICS, the organization in which South Africa is part with the Russia, China, Brazil and India, and now Iran has also joined, among other states with little or no democratic practice.

In this case, given what it considers to be “continuous, extreme and irreparable harm suffered by Palestinians in Gaza”, South Africa is asking the court to order emergency measures, including ordering Israel to immediately cease military operations, as well as all “genocidal acts”.

The United States of America, Israel’s greatest allies on earth, has already reacted, highlighting that the South African process is nothing more than a diversion.

Israel, in turn, whose hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday the 12th, considers the South African government to be a hypocrite and promises to defend itself adequately.