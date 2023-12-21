UN: Death toll in Gaza Unacceptable

#Death #toll #Gaza #Unacceptable

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by Israeli bombing in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, (20/12/2023.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, NEW YORK – UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric voiced concern over the soaring number of casualties in the war in the Gaza Strip, which has now reached 20 thousand. He said the figure was unacceptable.

“The amount is unacceptable and very large and unclear, and whatever adjective you want to use for some time,” Dujarric told media crew, Wednesday (20/12/2023), reported Anadolu Agency.

Therefore, he called for a ceasefire to be implemented in Gaza. “We want weapons to no longer be used because we can reach the people of Gaza who need help the most right now,” said Dujarric.

He also commented on the delay in the voting process on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in Gaza at the UN Security Council. According to Dujarric, the discussion process continues in the 15-member body.

“The position of the (UN) Secretary General has not changed. He called for a humanitarian ceasefire, and also called for the creation of conditions on the ground that are conducive to the wider delivery of humanitarian aid,” Dujarric said.

Dujarric responded to questions from journalists who questioned whether the UN could be trusted to monitor aid deliveries to Gaza. “I would not include us in the discussions that are going on in the (Security) Council because we know how complicated it is,” Dujarric responded.

“What I can tell you is that all over the world, the UN carries out its humanitarian work based on the principles of impartiality, and that is happening in every corner of the world and we will continue to do it in the same way,” he added.

As of Wednesday (20/12/2023), the number of Gazans killed as a result of Israeli aggression had reached 20 thousand. Meanwhile, the number of injured reached almost 53 thousand people. This number has been calculated since Israel began its aggression against Gaza on October 7 2023.