UN economic office foresees difficult year for Angola

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs notes that several African Nations have an excess of debt that “prevents them from taking on new debts”, therefore predicting a difficult 2024 for their populations.

A report on global economic prospects, prepared by experts from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), predicts a difficult year for several African states, including Angola.

UN technicians justify the forecast with the excess debt of these countries, which prevents them from taking on new debts.

In total, including Angola, there are 18 nations that, according to the UNDESA report, have a debt ratio over Gross Domestic Product (GDP) above 70%, which, according to the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DS ) made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, is considered “over-indebtedness”.

For example, the debt to GDP ratio in Angola is 84.9%, in Cape Verde it is 113% and in Mozambique it is 90%.

In the case of Luanda, the difficulties are already beginning to be felt, and a possible increase in fuel prices could further deteriorate families’ lives.

The Government has already presented its debt plan, but so far it has not explained where to find the desired monetary values.