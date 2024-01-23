UN economic office foresees difficult year for Angola –

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs notes that several African Nations have an excess of debt that “prevents them from taking on new debts”, therefore predicting a difficult 2024 for their populations.

A report on global economic prospects, prepared by experts from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), predicts a difficult year for several African states, including Angola.

UN technicians justify the forecast with the excess debt of these countries, which prevents them from taking on new debts.

In total, including Angola, there are 18 nations that, according to the UNDESA report, have a debt ratio over Gross Domestic Product (GDP) above 70%, which, according to the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DS ) made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, is considered “over-indebtedness”.

For example, the debt to GDP ratio in Angola is 84.9%, in Cape Verde it is 113% and in Mozambique it is 90%.

In the case of Luanda, the difficulties are already beginning to be felt, and a possible increase in fuel prices could further deteriorate families’ lives.

The Government has already presented its debt plan, but so far it has not explained where to find the desired monetary values.

Also Read:  "Border with DRC is extremely difficult" - Laborinho -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Posted on
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
Posted on
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
Posted on
Three things to know about the coming ice
Three things to know about the coming ice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News