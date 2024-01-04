UN Furious at Israel Due to Call for Mass Exodus of Gaza Residents

#Furious #Israel #Due #Call #Mass #Exodus #Gaza #Residents

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he was deeply disturbed after comments by a senior Israeli official calling on Palestinians to leave Gaza. Forced displacement is considered to violate international law.

Reported AFPFriday (5/1/2023), Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday (1/1) called for promoting ‘solutions to encourage the emigration of the Gaza population’ and the reconstruction of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.

His comments came a day after right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called for the return of settlers to Gaza, and added that Israel should ‘encourage’ the territory’s estimated 2.4 million Palestinians to leave Gaza.

“Deeply disturbed by statements by high-ranking Israeli officials about plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries,” Turk wrote in X.

It added that “international law prohibits the forced transfer of protected persons or deportation from occupied territories.”

The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not officially proposed a plan to expel Gaza residents or send Jewish settlers back to the territory since the war broke out in October.

The fighting erupted after the Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to a tally. AFP based on official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy the group, launching bombings and a ground invasion that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and claimed at least 22,313 lives, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The majority of Gaza residents were forced to flee their homes after nearly three months of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

