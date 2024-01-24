UN Meets Suddenly to Look for Weapons Against Israel, Russia Intervenes

#Meets #Suddenly #Weapons #Israel #Russia #Intervenes

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Wednesday, 01/24/2024 21:10 IWST

Photo: UN Security Council emergency meeting Friday (25/2/2022) discussed Russia and Ukraine. (REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an open meeting in New York, United States (US) on Wednesday (24/1/2024). There, representatives of more than 60 countries delivered statements regarding the situation in Gaza.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a speech at the meeting, in which he painted a grim and worsening picture of the situation in Gaza.

“Last week’s clear and repeated rejection of a two-state solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government is unacceptable,” Guterres said in his speech at the UN Security Council, as quoted AFP.

“This rejection, and the denial of the Palestinian people’s statehood rights, will prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security indefinitely,” Guterres said at the meeting.

Guterres said such an outcome would worsen polarization and embolden extremists everywhere. He also called for universal recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state.

Meanwhile, Sigrid Kaag, member of the UN Security Council, welcomed the appointment of a new senior humanitarian coordinator for Gaza in her speech.

Media reports say Kaag has a very tough job ahead of him. “While the task is to provide aid to Gaza, it is clear, as the UN has said, that is almost impossible to do without a ceasefire,” according to the report.

Russia Intervenes

On the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting, Russia reportedly intervened regarding this issue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki met in New York.

“During the talks, the two ministers discussed in detail issues related to the unprecedented escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, especially in the Gaza Strip,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s X account @mfa_russia.

“They stressed the importance of stopping the bloodshed and resuming the Middle East Peace Process as soon as possible on the basis of universally recognized international law. This includes the creation of a Palestinian State within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, a state that can live in peace and security with Israel.”

Apart from that, the two ministers also reviewed current bilateral issues. Both expressed a shared desire to develop political dialogue and strengthen traditional Russian-Palestinian friendly relations.

Indonesia Opens Voice

At the UN Security Council, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also gave her voice to Palestine.

“This is the third UN Security Council open debate regarding Gaza in the last three months and Indonesia was present at all three. And this is a manifestation of Indonesia’s consistent commitment to continuing to support the Palestinian struggle,” said Retno in her written statement.

In her statement at the UNSC, Retno reminded that the UNSC has a mandate to maintain international peace and security, and not to tolerate war, let alone genocide.

“I also remind you that the UN Charter clearly stipulates that UNSC resolutions are binding and must be implemented,” he stressed.

There were at least three things that Retno emphasized at the event, namely first, the importance of creating an immediate and permanent ceasefire; second, Palestine must be immediately accepted as a full member of the UN; and third, stopping arms supplies to Israel.

Netanyahu Reaps Criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn global criticism in recent days, as he defied the United States (US), which provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, by rejecting calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The rejection came as Israel attacked Hamas in Gaza, where the death toll reached nearly 25,500 on Tuesday, with around 70% of the deaths being women and children.

The offensive began in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally. AFP based on official Israeli figures.

The militant group also took around 250 hostages during the attack, and about 132 people remain in Gaza.

