UNAM appoints Ana Carolina Sepúlveda as the new director of the Faculty of Medicine

Next Monday, pediatrician Ana Carolina Sepúlveda will take her oath as the new director of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

For the first time in the history of that faculty, this campus, founded in 1929, will be directed by a woman, who will be the 38th director.

This Friday, the UNAM Governing Board appointed Dr. Sepúlveda Vildósola as the new director of the Faculty of Medicine for the period 2024-2028.

“A goya for Dr. Sepúlveda” for being the first woman to direct that institution, was written on the Faculty of Medicine’s website.

The new director of that school is a surgeon from UNAM with a specialty in pediatrics and a doctor of Sciences.

He has 21 years of experience in management positions related to education and research. She was head of Medical Education and Research, head of the Health Education Division and director of Health Education and Research in the High Specialty Medical Unit of the Pediatric Hospital of the National Medical Center Siglo XXI.

The Governing Board must also appoint the directors of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration (FCA), the Institute of Geography, and the Institute of Philological Research. for the period 2024-2028.


