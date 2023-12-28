Unavoidable floods and landslides

The BNGRC and the Producer join hands to deal with natural disasters

Threats of flooding and landslides loom over Antananarivo. Its residents are encouraged to be extra vigilant.

Residents of Antananarivo are invited to prepare for possible natural disasters during this rainy season. The capital is at high risk of being affected by hazards. Heavy rains will be enough to create these disasters.

The Directorate General of Meteorology has, however, forecast significant rainfall in January. She even considered the risk of flooding in Analamanga over the next month. “Antananarivo is often spared from cyclones, because of its geographical position. After landing on the coast, the system weakens as it passes through the center. On the other hand, Antananarivo is very exposed to other disasters. Its geographical position favors floods and landslides,” said General Elack Olivier Andriankaja, director general of the Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

It was at the BNGRC headquarters in Antanimora yesterday, as part of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the BNGRC and the Greater Antananarivo Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project (Produce).

In principle, neighborhoods located at higher altitudes are threatened by landslides. This is the reason why red flags, danger signals, were installed in the dangerous corners of Manjakamiadana hill in November. “Studies were carried out before the installation of these flags. So, those who live nearby must take precautions,” warns General Elack Olivier Andriankaja.

On the other hand, the lower neighborhoods are faced with flooding. Several families move to accommodation sites each rainy season, following rising water levels. The vast areas of swamps filled in and the evacuation canals blocked by waste or by illegal constructions accentuate the problem.

Good reflexes

This collaboration between the Produir project and the BNGRC will make it possible to support the municipalities in the Produir intervention zones so that they can have the capacity to respond and better cope with the risks of hazards through the provision of resources. response to the most urgent needs. “It is essentially about protecting Antananarivo and especially the communities in the Product intervention zones, including along Canal C3, from flooding and having the right reflexes to deal with possible disasters,” explained Zaka Rabearimanana , Director General of Territorial Planning and Equipment, within the Ministry of Territorial Planning and Land Services (MATSF), during this ceremony.

Miangalya Ralitera