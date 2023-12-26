Uncertain future: the reason that blocks the arrival of Arturo Vidal to Boca

#Uncertain #future #reason #blocks #arrival #Arturo #Vidal #Boca

After a quite complicated year in Brazilian football, where he said goodbye to Flamengo in the middle of the year and now he was not renewed at Athletico Paranaense, Arturo vidal does not close 2023 in the best way. Boca was supposed to be his safest destination due to the desire of Juan Román Riquelme, but the club’s internal dilemmas would seem to distance the Chilean’s chances of joining the Blue and Gold team.

The fact that Riquelme won the presidency in last Sunday’s elections increased the chances of signing the La Roja midfielder, but before finalizing his arrival, Xeneize has to resolve the issue of the coach. Although Diego Martínez is a few steps away from arriving at La Bombonera as the new coach, it seems that Arturo vidal It is not part of their plans for next season.

Injuries prevented the Chilean from having regularity at Athletico Paranaense

According to “TyC Sports”, Ever Banega would be Boca’s first reinforcement in the midfield and “The King” would take a backseat, which could end up frustrating his hiring. It must be remembered that the Chilean was going to have one of the highest salaries in the club along with Edinson Cavani, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero, who was the team’s hero in the Copa Libertadores with his brilliant saves in penalty shootouts.

Arturo Vidal’s other options

In the event that your arrival in Boca were to fail, Arturo vidal He has had at least two teams in his sights for quite some time. On repeated occasions, the midfielder expressed his interest in playing for Club América, which just became champion of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament last Sunday by beating Tigres UANL 4 to 1 on aggregate.

Arturo played 56 games with Colo Colo before leaving for Europe in 2007.

Of course, it is possible that the Mexican team is not interested in signing him, which leaves Colo Colo as another alternative. As a faithful follower of Cacique, the former Inter has stated many times that he would like to wear the shirt of the white team again, which is still looking for a new coach after the dismissal of Gustavo Quinteros after winning the Chile Cup.