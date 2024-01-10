Uncle Venzi: You’re going to jump off the TV tower

#Uncle #Venzi #Youre #jump #tower

Slavia president Venceslav Stefanov speaks to the media before the team’s first training session in 2024.

Here’s what he said:

“There is nothing to talk about, we have been seeing each other for so many years – we have work to do. How we perform in the spring part of the championship depends on how we do our job. We are not changing our traditions, we are creating our players. I am glad that the head coach he doesn’t like to take foreigners with dubious qualities, to be alive and healthy, to have a strong ass and to tighten the ranks, because we have a lot of work ahead of us. It depends on the work with the footballers and how you will prepare them, otherwise we do the other things in general.

We have Seedorf’s nephew, a young boy from Georgia, a young Bulgarian who played in Norway. Zagorcic told them in the dressing room – give your best, so we can assess whether you can stay. This is the right way. About Radi Kirilov, I talked several times with Tsetso, we had an agreement for him to return, but now he said that he sold several people and will be their main player. He is a football player of CSKA 1948, that’s how things developed with his current team. Everything is to be expected. It will be hard for Zagorcic, one less, but he is used to it.

For the transfer of Svetoslav Vutsov? Who are you?! I heard about Vutsov from you, no one has called, no one has contacted the club, he has agents, as far as I know. None of this is true. Something global for Slavia? If there is, I will tell you, but there are no global things. God grant that the state will look at all the clubs, otherwise we rely on ourselves, we will fight as it has been until now. It is.

The goals are set by the coach. If everything is fair play, we wouldn’t be in the top three, because I was wrong, I made the mistake, but you saw how much damage there was, it made you want to jump off the TV tower. As for everyone, so for us. With what we have, we will pursue our goals with that,” said the Whites’ boss.