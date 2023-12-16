UNCLEAN MONEY – Madagascar, favored territory for money laundering

An environment conducive to the development of money laundering. This is one of the findings of the financial intelligence service (Samifin) as well as some representatives of the financial administration during the finance week, organized by the ISS institute, located in Tsiadana.

During the successive interventions since Wednesday, as part of the conference entitled “Africa: Paradise for money laundering”, clarifications were provided where the problem lies. Madagascar, like a large majority of African and Latin American countries, is still among the countries at risk in relation to money laundering, and this is no secret.

This fragility, although praised by the abundance of dirty capital circulating on the Big Island, is also due, among other things, to a “conducive environment” for the development of this dangerous phenomenon and this is happening almost under everyone’s noses. the world for several years.

Added to this is the development of cryptocurrencies and the proliferation of dubious investment methods. “Construction, hardware, real estate, so many sectors of activity which are exploited as safe values, nothing escapes the desire of money launderers”, believe the representatives of Samifin during their intervention on Wednesday.

A discussion which continued until yesterday, sparking intrigue and debate among those present, particularly on the system for combating the phenomenon of money laundering.

Compared to virtual currencies (cryptocurrencies), a novelty which also appears in the world of modern finance, the control of government powers, throughout the world is almost zero, despite the efforts undertaken to regulate this phenomenon, the risk remains very high , particularly with regard to capital intended for the financing of terrorism. So many risk factors!

Itamara Randriamamonjy