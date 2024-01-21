Unconsciousness brought them to the brink of death: 105 people were rescued from mountain areas on Saturday – Source news

105 people in risky situations in mountainous areas were rescued on Saturday by mountain rescuers from the whole country. Of these, 44 were transported to the hospital.

“A new day of fire for the mountain rescuers from the whole country who are requested to intervene in a worryingly large number of mountain events”, says Salvamont Romania, on Sunday morning.

Thus, in the last 24 hours, 90 calls were received at the National Salvamont Dispatch requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers.

The most calls, 8, were for Salvamont Bihor, 7 were registered for Salvamont Brașov Municipality, 6 each for Salvamont Gorj, Salvamont Caraș Severin-Muntele Mic, Salvamont Lupeni, Salvamont Maramureș and Salvamont Vatra Dornei and 5 each for Salvamont Prahova , Salvamont Predeal, Salvamont Neamț and Salvamont Sibiu.

In the case of these interventions, 105 people were saved. Of these, 42 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD for transport to the hospital. There were also two people who were handed over to the SMURD helicopter for air transport to the hospital.

48 calls were also received asking for advice and information on various tourist routes in the mountain area and ski areas.

