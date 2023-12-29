unconventional notes, a great board game and RPG from Larian – SMARTmania.cz

#unconventional #notes #great #board #game #RPG #Larian #SMARTmania.cz

The last Friday of this year is here and with it our traditional selection of the most interesting applications and games that you can download for free or at a discount from the App Store. It is worth noting this time, for example, the unconventional notes NotifiNote: Notification Notes, the great board game Talisman: Digital Edition or the cult RPG from Larian Studios Divinity – Original Sin 2.

Who doesn’t like interesting discounts? Although many iPhone apps and games are attractive in their own right and their developers deserve respect, from a reader’s point of view, it’s definitely a pleasure to see some on sale or available for free every now and then. This series focuses on good deals on the App Store and brings you regular tips on useful apps and fun games.

Promotions are running at the time of publication of the article – we cannot always guarantee their validity and some may have already passed. You can find the most current discounted offers on this page. The original prices are converted from US dollars and may vary slightly in Czech crowns.

Rush Rally Origins

Rally races are among the most popular motor sports not only in the Czech Republic, but also abroad. The game gem Rush Rally Origins relies on interesting gameplay combined with realistic graphics that literally and figuratively transport you into the cockpit of a racing special. A real drive in a rally car will give you a greater experience. The original price of the game was 125 crowns.

Other applications: 1 2 3 4 5 6 Author of the article

Michael Chrobok

Deputy editor, photographer, gamer. I enjoy baseball, F1, urban planning, Wes Anderson movies, modern art and various fantasy/sci-fi worlds. I will not despise good food, an interesting book or a trip into the unknown.